Proxyclick raises $15M to expand further into the US and other markets

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proxyclick , the leading provider of enterprise visitor management software , today announced that it closed a $15 million Series B funding round led by Five Elms Capital with participation from Series A investor JOIN Capital. The investment will fund Proxyclick's accelerated product roadmap and momentum of its sales and marketing reach worldwide, especially in the US—its biggest market.

"Proxyclick achieved market leadership with very limited means, and we are excited to help them accelerate their roadmap and significantly increase their US market presence," said Ryan Mandl, Partner at Five Elms Capital.

Putting security and compliance at the forefront of enterprise visitor management



Millions of visitors and contractors enter corporate premises every day around the world, exposing organizations to potential threats to their people, production lines, and intellectual property. Proxyclick's solution helps organizations mitigate these risks.

Proxyclick's clients have registered over 30 million visitors in 7,000 locations around the world, achieving operational efficiency and physical security without compromising on visitor privacy. Clients include L'Oréal, Vodafone, Revolut, PepsiCo, Airbnb, and a number of global Fortune 500 companies with both offices and production sites.

"It's time to seriously address company security and visitor privacy at the entrance of thousands of offices and production sites around the globe," said Gregory Blondeau, Founder and CEO of Proxyclick. "Access should always be open to visitors who meet company requirements; security should focus on those who don't comply."

Physical security, but not at the expense of data privacy

Privacy is at the core of Proxyclick's offering and Data Privacy is an integral part of its product development process.

"Adding security features like facial recognition and watchlists while respecting visitor data privacy, and everyone's time, is the real challenge. The funding will help us achieve this faster," said Geoffroy De Cooman, Proxyclick's Co-founder and Chief Product Officer.

Because the visitor check-in is just one step in the visitor journey, Proxyclick's platform works seamlessly with powerful access control systems such as Lenel and C-Cure. It also integrates easily with meeting room management systems, calendar applications, wayfinding solutions, Wi-Fi credentials and parking management systems.

Customer stories: Brooklyn Navy Yard and Lucozade

Watch how Proxyclick enables 1000+ visitors per day on the 300 acre, multi-tenant Brooklyn Navy Yard , and see how Proxyclick helps Lucozade Ribena Suntory innovate their front desk to create a more welcoming experience.

About Proxyclick

Proxyclick is cloud-based visitor management platform built for the best-of-breed needs of the global enterprise, and helps trusted brands across every industry to transform the way they welcome their visitors and contractors. With more than 30 million visits registered around the world to date, Proxyclick's solution allows organizations to minimize security and compliance risks while upholding privacy rights. www.proxyclick.com .

About Five Elms Capital

Five Elms Capital is a leading growth equity investor in fast-growing B2B software businesses that users love. Five Elms provides capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders. www.fiveelms.com .

About JOIN Capital

JOIN Capital is a Berlin-based, early-stage VC firm investing in the European Neue Industry. With a combined experience of more than 50 years among the partners, JOIN focuses primarily on industrial, Proptech and enterprise startups that are laying new foundations for our increasingly automated and connected world. JOIN's extensive network and expertise make it a unique VC for the European industrial landscape and the rise of smart factories and buildings. www.join.capital .

