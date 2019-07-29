Proxyclick: Real-time Identity Verification Secures Corporate Buildings

Using facial recognition technology, ID Match scans visitors' faces against the photos on their government-issued IDs (e.g. passport or driving license). The software quickly identifies the accuracy of the match, discreetly reporting results to front desk and security personnel. This discretion allows for a seamless and secure visitor experience while the additional security measures are taken as necessary.

Geoffroy De Cooman, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Proxyclick, said: "Digitizing the process of ID verification not only speeds up the check-in process and alleviates overloaded reception staff, but also removes potential 'human error' from the equation. Automating the process also frees up security personnel to focus solely on the 'bad guys', providing the 99 percent of 'welcome' visitors with a hassle-free check-in."

With ID match, Proxyclick reinforces its position as a best-of-breed visitor management system for enterprise companies needing more rigorous security processes. Along with ID Match, companies can use Proxyclick for all its full security features and integrations.

This includes reinforcements to existing security measures such as External Watch Lists and Access Control integrations .

For further information about Proxyclick, please visit www.proxyclick.com .

SOURCE Proxyclick

Related Links

https://www.proxyclick.com

