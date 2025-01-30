ProxyPics, Inc. and Quantarium Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Cutting-Edge Property Data Analytics and Real-Time Inspection Solutions

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProxyPics, Inc., a tech-driven platform revolutionizing property data collection nationwide, and Quantarium, a leader in AI-powered property valuation and analytics, are proud to announce an innovative partnership that promises to redefine the property and mortgage industries. By combining Quantarium's RE Valuation Platform, including its industry leading Automated Valuation Model (QVM), with ProxyPics' real-time inspection data, lenders, appraisers, and investors can now make faster, more confident decisions.

ProxyPics' patented technology, which connects professionals with a network of over 180,000 local data collectors (Proxies), provides real-time, geolocation-based property data within hours. Quantarium, a leading technology innovator and AI IP portfolio holder in AVMs and computer, mapping intelligence and sentiment mining, brings an advanced AVM that seamlessly integrates with this data, offering unparalleled speed and accuracy in property assessments. This partnership allows users to not only rely on Quantarium's Fitch-rated, independently certified #1 model but also gain assurance on the physical condition of properties through ProxyPics' vast network.

Additionally, ProxyPics has launched a fully white-labeled, web-based application that pairs with Quantarium's valuation data. This white-labeled solution enhances the borrower's experience, as they will only see the lender's logo and brand colors throughout the inspection process. Lenders can now leverage the most advanced technology while enabling their borrowers to self-inspect, all while keeping the experience streamlined and fully branded, with ProxyPics' powerful capabilities working seamlessly in the background. This gives lenders the ability to maintain brand consistency while benefiting from ProxyPics' advanced technology, providing faster, more efficient, and highly accurate property data analysis.

Quantarium's QVM integrates computer vision technology in determining values, detecting various levels of value impact for quality, condition and damage. By leveraging ProxyPics' real-time inspection data and Quantarium's AI algorithms, this solution delivers comprehensive insights that speed up lending decisions while providing unmatched confidence in the data.

"We're excited to bring this partnership to life," says CEO/Founder of ProxyPics Luke Tomaszewski. "Combining ProxyPics' robust, real-time inspection data with Quantarium's powerful AI-driven property analytics gives the industry something that hasn't been done before – the ability to assess property condition and value simultaneously, with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Our network ensures that the most current data is available to make smarter, faster lending decisions."

Clement Ifrim, CEO of Quantarium, expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership: "Quantarium is thrilled to partner with ProxyPics, blending our top-ranked QVM service with ProxyPics innovative, real-time property inspection platform. This collaboration creates a transformative solution, offering industry professionals unparalleled cost-effective speed, accuracy, and insights. Together, our teams are redefining the velocity at which how property condition and value assessments are conducted, empowering smarter decisions for our clients and their stakeholders."

About ProxyPics, Inc:

ProxyPics is a tech-driven platform revolutionizing property data collection nationwide. With patented technology, we offer a dynamic marketplace that connects professionals with a network of over 180,000 local data collectors or Proxies, delivering real-time, geolocation-based data within hours. Whether for real estate, insurance, or facility management, ProxyPics provides comprehensive solutions, including View360 photos, videos, and even 3D renderings, ensuring full site visibility. Clients can either equip their teams with our cutting-edge technology or leverage our tiered panel of Proxies—ranging from real estate professionals to background-checked individuals—at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional methods. Learn more at www.ProxyPics.com

About Quantarium:

Quantarium is a leading provider of property data intelligence and advanced analytics, leveraging AI to deliver groundbreaking Automated Valuation Models (AVMs) technologies and property insights. With one of the largest real estate databases in the industry, Quantarium provides advanced valuation solutions to lenders, investors, and real estate professionals, setting new benchmarks for accuracy and transparency in property assessments.

