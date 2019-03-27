PRP Injections: The Holy Grail for Hair Regrowth Gets a Makeover for 2019

MARTINSVILLE, N.J. and LIVINGSTON, N.J., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflections: the Center for Cosmetic Medicine is well-known as one of the nation's most prestigious cosmetics-only medical practice. With a team of cosmetic physicians focused on providing cutting-edge, science-backed treatments that create the very best results possible, hair restoration has become one of the treatments patients request most often from our team. What we've found is that hair transplant surgery, even FUE transplant, isn't the golden solution most people have been sold.

Hair Transplants Solve the Problem As It Is Now, but the Results Won't Last If You Don't Solve the Underlying Cause of Hair Loss

Hair loss is a complex problem, requiring complex solutions.

When hair loss is not complete, we tend to recommend patients aggressively pursue both options to increase hair diameter and the growth of new hairs, and to also address the underlying causes of that hair loss, to prevent its progression. What good is it to grow new hair if you continue to lose more of the old ones? If you effectively manage the underlying causes of the hair loss by encouraging the growth of new hairs, then you've got real, transformative results that are going to last.

When hair loss is complete or severe enough to create areas of less than 30% hair coverage remaining, transplant procedures are often sold as the perfect solution. What we now know is that transplanting hair into an area of scalp that is predisposed to killing off its hair follicles, will negatively affect those transplanted hairs, as well as what remains of the native follicles. If you, instead, transplant the hair and fight the hormones and imbalances that are causing hair loss, this not only protects the remaining and transplanted hair, but can positively affect the diameter, or thickness, of the individual hairs as well.

What Combination of Treatments is Ideal for Hair Restoration & Regrowth in the Long-Term?

As stated before, hair loss is a complex problem with many potential contributing factors that vary by the individual. These are some of the types of treatments we mix together for our patients:

Nutritional supplements that ensure the right nutrition is present to grow healthy hair

Hormonal modifiers to correct imbalances that lead to hair loss

Antifungal treatments (fungal infections and some diseases well-treated by the same products can cause temporary hair loss)

Regenerative aesthetics procedures, including Platelet-Rich Plasma(PRP) and Nanofat

Reparative cascade triggering with Lasers and Microneedling

Regardless of their starting point in the hair loss process, we find the best, most cost-effective, and enduring results happen for patients who are willing to be aggressive at the outset of treatment and to continue to maintain their results over the long-haul with supplements, medications, and occasional maintenance treatments.

Quality Matters: Not all PRP is Created Equal

As patients seek treatments for hair loss, we encourage them to discuss with their providers not just the adjuncts that will help support the PRP as it helps to stimulate new hair growth, but to also discuss the strength or concentration levels of the platelets. Some systems concentrate platelets at 2-3x the levels seen in normal blood, others at 8 or more times more concentrated.

More Information on Hair Regrowth

