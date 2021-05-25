PRR Announces Agency Owners Assuming Managing Principal Roles

Klingler and Steeble have served in senior management roles for 10+ years and bring operational, client relations, and market development expertise at a time when agencies need to pivot and differentiate to retain clients and staff while creating a diverse and inclusive culture where everyone can succeed and thrive.

Klingler will continue to oversee the administrative and operational functions of the agency including human resources (HR), accounting and legal, business development, information technology, administrative services, and facilities. Klingler brings operational expertise to this role having served as the director of human resources and senior director of operations since 2009. Klingler will oversee PRR's culture and employee engagement programs including PRR's anti-racism initiatives.

Steeble will oversee the management of PRR's client services, creative studio, and market development. Steeble has extensive knowledge of PRR's clients, strategic communications, and collaboration between practices and sectors. She will remain board chair and continue to serve as healthcare sector lead for PRR.

Previously, BJ Foster served as CEO/CFO for PRR. During her tenure, Foster led the company to financial success and was integral in positioning PRR as an anti-racism agency. Steeble and Klingler will continue several of Foster's initiatives as managing principals.

"We are excited that Diana and Malika will bring their collective skills and talents to continue in leadership roles that best serve PRR today and into the future," said Colleen Gants, co-president of PRR. "This year PRR's celebrates 40 years of serving clients from the Washington State Department of Transportation to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. We couldn't ask for a better team that will make us stronger in our mission as we celebrate this monumental year for PRR."

Established in 1981, PRR is a mission driven agency dedicated to creating real and lasting change in the world. A certified women-owned business, PRR brings multi-disciplinary expertise in communications and outreach for environment, healthcare, and transportation industries, prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion in all work the agency does. To learn more about PRR, visit prrbiz.com.

About PRR

PRR provides integrated communications solutions that help people make informed decisions and build stronger, more inclusive communities. Staff are experts in the transportation, healthcare, and environmental sectors where we offer research, community engagement, social marketing, and human-centered design services anchored in our philosophy to Make It Meaningful. That means we prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion in everything we do. Our body of work includes public-private partnerships, social determinants of health, road construction, stormwater and water treatment infrastructure, energy efficiency, health care and coverage, road usage charge, commercial development, transit planning, substance use and misuse, and current crises including emergency and disaster preparedness. Established in 1981, PRR is a bicoastal agency with a team of national experts located in Seattle, WA, Washington D.C., Norfolk, VA, and Baltimore, MD.

