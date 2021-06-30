PRR Announces New Chief Financial Officer

In her CFO role at PRR, Bradbury directs a team and oversees the financial activities of the company, while forecasting for future growth. Bradbury is an advisor to PRR's Board of Directors and a key member of PRR's management team. She will work alongside accounting teams to ensure client deliverables are met in a cost-effective manner.

"Bradbury brings a wealth of financial knowledge to her role here at PRR and we are excited to have her as a member of our team," said Malika Klingler, managing principal at PRR. "She will help to continue our financial growth by providing strategic direction and support for operational success."

Established in 1981, PRR is a mission driven agency dedicated to creating real and lasting change in the world. A certified women-owned business, PRR brings multi-disciplinary expertise in communications and outreach for environment, healthcare, and transportation industries, prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion in all work the agency does. To learn more about PRR, visit prrbiz.com.

