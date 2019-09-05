PRR Earns Research Project Of The Year Award

SEATTLE, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Efforts to ensure people affected by a decision have a voice in that decision involve many methods, but how do you measure their effectiveness? A process for doing just that has won PRR Inc. the Research Project of the Year Award from the International Association for Public Participation (IAP2) USA.

The IAP2 Core Values Awards recognizes the highest achievements in the field of public engagement, ensuring that people affected by a decision are given the opportunity to give input on that decision and to know how their input was considered. This year's awards were presented at the annual IAP2 North American Conference in Charlotte, NC on September 5.

The project, "Measuring Public Involvement Effectiveness – an Easy-to-Use Toolkit," set out to find creative ways of quantifying "effectiveness" in public engagement from the point of view of both the public and the public involvement agency. After reviewing over a thousand documents, PRR identified indicators for success, developed means for measuring those indicators, and tested the toolkit on three major transportation projects. In the course of the project, areas of improvement in public engagement strategy were identified in each of those three transportation projects.

From the research, PRR developed a survey that can be made available online or in hard-copy form for the public and as an online survey for the public involvement agency. The toolkit also includes an Excel scoring tool and guidelines for administering and scoring the survey. This video explains the development of the toolkit and how it can be used.

IAP2 USA judges were impressed by the scope of the project and the comprehensive nature of the methodology.

"We are very excited to have received this award," said Bruce Brown, senior director of client services at PRR. "This would not have been possible without the hard work of our entire team, as well as the Transportation Research Board panel members who provided feedback throughout the development of the toolkit. We hope the research we've done, and the resulting toolkit, will be beneficial for public engagement professionals everywhere."

More information about the IAP2 Core Values Awards can be found at https://iap2usa.org/cva.

To learn how you can utilize the Public Involvement Effectiveness Measurement Toolkit, visit www.trb.org/main/blurbs/179069.aspx or contact Bruce Brown at bbrown@prrbiz.com.

About PRR

PRR is a fully-integrated communications firm, with approximately 100 employees in four offices in the U.S. Merging marketing and media savvy, incisive strategy, sensitive public outreach, sound research, and high-impact creative services to help clients achieve goals or solve problems, PRR is nationally recognized for our ability to generate consensus around volatile public issues, build partnerships between communities and public agencies, and implement communications solutions that work for the real world. We also specialize in engaging historically underserved populations, including people of color, people who identify as LGBTQIA+, and people who have low incomes, special needs, and/or limited-English proficiency.

