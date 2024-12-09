"PRRS Partners with Global Marketing Firm Cre8ion to Refresh its Presence in the Marketplace as the Leading Software Solution for Parking Operations"

DENVER, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRRS, a trailblazer in parking compliance technology operating via AI vision software, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the renowned global marketing firm Cre8ion to reimagine its brand and expand its offerings. As part of this transformation, PRRS will broaden its previous strategy of being solely an enforcement company to present itself as the comprehensive software solution provider for parking operations that it is today, better reflecting the full scope of its capabilities.

Known for revolutionizing parking compliance with cutting-edge AI-powered technology, PRRS is now set to redefine the parking industry by offering an integrated suite of solutions designed to streamline compliance and assist payment providers through the auto start and stop of payments, space utilization, and overall parking management. This partnership with Cre8ion will drive a new phase of growth and visibility, positioning PRRS as a leader in comprehensive, AI-driven parking solutions.

"Our vision is to evolve beyond compliance and provide cities, businesses, and private operators with a complete software platform that enhances the parking experience," said Mike Drow, CEO of PRRS. "With Cre8ion's expertise, we will enhance our brand presence and better communicate the full range of our capabilities, ensuring we resonate with a broader audience. This collaboration will allow us to showcase the depth of our technology and the value it brings to parking operations worldwide."

PRRS will explore a potential name change as part of the brand transformation to better align with its expanded software offerings and market positioning. The company's current brand, strongly associated with compliance, will evolve to reflect its new identity as a comprehensive provider of innovative parking solutions. The change aims to more accurately communicate PRRS's enhanced portfolio of services, which includes AI-powered compliance, real-time data analytics, advanced enforcement, real-time occupancy, express lane, providing the widget for auto start and stop to all payment providers, and generally aligning the overall marketing message around PRRS' true full suite of capabilities, which is an end-to-end, one-stop-shop to operate the modern parking facility.

Cre8ion will be pivotal in refining PRRS's brand strategy, crafting a new identity, and developing a marketing approach highlighting the company's advanced software capabilities. The firm's extensive experience in rebranding and digital transformation will be vital in reshaping PRRS's image to appeal to municipalities, businesses, and parking operators seeking more efficient, data-driven solutions.

PRRS's expanded software platform will empower parking operators with the tools needed to optimize parking space usage, improve revenue management, and deliver an enhanced user experience. AI-driven insights will provide real-time data analytics, enabling dynamic pricing and better decision-making for urban mobility and innovative city initiatives.

"We are thrilled to work with PRRS as they embark on this exciting new chapter," said Darrell Irwin, Founder and CEO of UK-based Cre8ion. "This partnership allows us to help PRRS redefine its brand to better communicate its evolution from a parking compliance company to a full-service software provider, showcasing the impact of their innovative technology. We believe this elevates their commitment to improving the industry now and in the future, with a focus on influencing smarter cities and impacting sustainability initiatives. These are exciting times we live in."

As cities face increasing parking congestion and traffic management challenges, PRRS's expanded software capabilities and redefined brand will position it as a leading force in the parking technology industry.

For more information on PRRS's software solutions and brand transformation, visit www.parkingprrs.com.

About Parking Revenue Recovery Services

Parking Revenue Recovery Services, Inc. (PRRS) is North America's leading Parking Compliance and Facility Monitoring technology provider. PRRS is on track to provide over 1,000 parking locations and proudly supports national, regional, and local parking operators throughout the United States. Our client owners and parking operators use our monitoring and compliance services in all properties, including commercial lots and garages, municipal facilities, college and university facilities, airports, hospitals, commercial properties, and residential buildings. PRRS creates exceptional value for its parking operator clients through increased overall customer compliance and enhanced visibility into operating activity and usage while delivering excellent customer service. We maximize the value provided to our clients through excellence, innovation, and efficiency in its compliance and monitoring services, delivered by an outstanding team of parking professionals dedicated to the highest levels of customers.

About Cre8ion

Cre8ion is a global marketing firm based in the UK known for its digital transformation, branding, and strategic marketing expertise. The firm works with companies across industries to redefine their brand identities, by delivering clear narratives and driving growth through innovative marketing strategies to reach audiences.

