PRSA Launches New Search Tool, Powered by CommunicationsMatch™, to Help Users Connect with Agencies, Professionals and Service Providers

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRSA has launched a new search tool on the organization's website to help users identify and shortlist public relations and communications agencies, professionals, and service providers with the expertise that matches their needs.

PRSA Agency, Professional & Resources Search Tool Powered by CommunicationsMatch™

Powered by CommunicationsMatch™, an industry-leading search and services technology platform, the directory allows users to find practitioners based on industry and communications capabilities, size, location, designations, diversity, client experience and more. In addition, they have the option to use the integrated Agency Select™ hiring tools to request information or issue RFPs. There are no commissions or success fees for either party when communications partners are hired.

"The new search tool is a powerful way for PRSA members to showcase their capabilities and generate new business leads," said Jay Starr, Senior Vice President of Membership, PRSA. "This collaboration with CommunicationsMatch is just one of the ways in which we are adding membership benefits and resources to help members achieve their networking, professional development, and new business goals."

Agencies, professionals, and service providers create easy-to-manage Directory or Comprehensive profiles. Directory profiles enable users to conduct a search based on more than 140 categories of industry experience and 80 communications skill sets, as well as location and other key categories. Comprehensive profiles provide detailed descriptions, leader bios capabilities presentations, video, recommendations and thought leadership articles.

"The CommunicationsMatch platform was developed to help companies find agencies and professionals with the expertise that fits their needs, and for agencies and professionals to be found at the time when clients are looking," said Simon Erskine Locke, founder & CEO of CommunicationsMatch, a former head of corporate communications functions at Prudential Financial, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank, and an agency founder. "Having robust, communications industry-focused, virtual search technology helps clients search for and connect with firms and individuals who, through their membership in PRSA, demonstrate their professionalism and commitment to industry best practices."

About PRSA

The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) is the nation's leading professional organization serving the communications community. PRSA is the principal advocate for industry excellence and ethical conduct and provides members lifelong learning opportunities and leading-edge resources to enhance professional connections and support them at every stage of their career. With nearly 30,000 members, PRSA is collectively represented by 110 Chapters and 14 Professional Interest Sections, and on nearly 375 college and university campuses through its student organization, the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA). For more information, please visit www.prsa.org.

About CommunicationsMatch

CommunicationsMatch's agency search, hiring tools, and resources help companies save time, achieve better search outcomes, and build stronger brands. With thousands of agency and individual profiles, companies search for PR and communications partners by location, size, clients, keywords, ownership, designations, diversity and more. CommunicationsMatch also offers agency search consulting, RFQ/RFP and communications research tools. Find out more at: www.communicationsmatch.com.

