PRSA Los Angeles Celebrates Region's Best Public Relations Achievements

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 200 of the Los Angeles region's top communications professionals gathered on Wednesday, October 17 for the 54th Annual PRSA Los Angeles PRism Awards to honor the best public relations campaigns and tactics introduced in the region during the last year. This year's PRism Awards dinner and show took place at the Taglyan Cultural Complex in Hollywood, where the chapter bestowed 64 PRism Awards and 32 Awards of Excellence on deserving individuals and companies, in addition to four special awards for exceptional accomplishments in PR. HLN's Michaela Pereira and KTLA's Sam Rubin co-hosted the evening program.

A number of special awards were announced during the show. The chapter named past PRSA-LA president Brian O'Connor of Princess Cruises its 2018 Public Relations Professional of the Year. The communications team from NETFLIX was recognized as the 2018 Public Relations Team of the Year. Former player Dennis Powell accepted the Joseph Roos Community Service Award on behalf of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The President's Award was bestowed on independent practitioner Victoria Lelash, celebrating 15 years of giving back to community nonprofits by organizing PRSA-LA's Quality Time with PR Minds program.

The night's most-honored companies and agencies included Fiona Hutton & Associates, which took home the Best in Show Award for its work on the Southern California Water Coalition's WaterNext Campaign. Rogers & Cowan and Princess Cruises tied for the most PRism wins of the night capturing five category-leading trophies each. Other prolific PRism winners included Idea Hall, Fiona Hutton & Associates, and Visit Anaheim, with four PRism wins apiece. Forty individuals and companies were honored in the campaigns and tactics categories.

"Most people have no idea what an ethical and effective PR pro really does, as much of our work takes place out of the public eye," observed 2018 PRSA-LA president Diane Rhodes Bergman, APR. "We help other people and organizations build their reputation, communications and relationships, sometimes neglecting ourselves in the process. The PRism Awards provide a way to recognize a behind-the-scenes job well done. We are all very proud of tonight's winners."

The PRism Awards are supported by PRSA-LA's platinum level sponsors Princess Cruises and Cision, its gold level sponsor Business Wire, and its silver level sponsors Cunard and PR Talent. Dinner sponsors for the evening included Princess Cruises, NETFLIX and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The chapter extends a special thanks to Vikki McDonald, creative director, and in-kind chapter sponsors Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP and KPMG.

PRSA Los Angeles is one of the founding five chapters of the Public Relations Society of America. One of the largest and most active PRSA chapters in the United States, PRSA-LA's membership includes more than 400 public relations professionals. Members include independent practitioners and professionals from corporations, public relations agencies, trade associations, government, public utilities, and non-profit organizations. While their roles cover a broad spectrum, all PRSA-LA members are committed to professional development, ethical practices, and the advancement of the public relations profession.

