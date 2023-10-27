PRSA-NY Reveals Big Apple Awards Winners Shortlist and 15 Under 35 Honorees in Advance of November 15 Gala

Event Sponsors and Honorary Co-Chairs Announced

Complete Reveal will take place during November 15 Event at TAO Downtown, NYC

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRSA-NY has revealed the eagerly awaited shortlist of recipients of 2023 Big Apple Awards, the public relations industry's singular New York recognition of excellence. Final winners of the 36th annual Big Apple Awards and the 15 Under 35 Class of 2023 will be honored at a gala event on November 15 at TAO Downtown in New York City, bringing together today's influential public relations professionals and rising stars. The shortlist is composed of leading agencies and organizations across the greater New York City area and nationwide, including:

360PR+

AGEAN

Carmichael Lynch Relate

Citizen Relations

Coyne PR

Crenshaw Communications

Diffusion PR

FleishmanHillard

HARMAN International Industries

HUNTER

New York-Presbyterian Hospital

Red PR

The TASC Group

Thought Bubble Communications

BIG APPLE AWARDS 2023 WINNERS SHORTLIST

Reputation & Brand Management Group

Reputation / Brand Management & Brand Engagement, Integrated Communications, and Spotlight: Brand Engagement



A Fair Shot with NIL deals for NCAA Women

Carmichael Lynch Relate | H&R Block

Alka-Seltzer and T-Pain Help Hangover Symptoms Fizzle

Coyne Public Relations | Bayer Consumer Health – Alka-Seltzer

The Boundless Bucket List Contest, empowered by the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card from Chase

FleishmanHillard | Chase & Marriott Bonvoy

Grape-Nuts Fueling Female Explorers to Reach New Heights

HUNTER | Grape-Nuts

Thailand Becomes Filming Location for White Lotus Season 3

RHC | Tourism Authority of Thailand

Events & Observances Group

Events & Observances (One to Seven Days), Events & Observances (More than Seven Days)

Campaign Smashing Records with iovera° at the National Senior Games

Coyne Public Relations | Pacira BioSciences Inc.

Ollie's Celebrates its 40th Anniversary in a BIG Way

Coyne Public Relations | Ollie's

Roll Home in Style

HUNTER | King's Hawaiian

Public Service / Public Affairs Group

Public Service, Public Affairs

Cause For Alarm

Citizen Relations | Kidde

Desegregating the Salon

Red PR | Aveda Arts & Sciences Institutes

Anti Texas Two-Step Asbestos Litigation

The TASC Group | Asbestos Litigation Subcommittee

Consumer Marketing Group

Marketing Consumer Products, Marketing Consumer Services, Best use of Spokesperson / Influencer, SPOTLIGHT: Best use of Spokesperson / Influencer, Best Use of Owned Social Media

Batter Up for The Boys & Girls Clubs of LA Harbor

360PR+ | loanDepot

Onesies® 40th Anniversary

360PR+ | Gerber Childswear

The One Above All Else: Launching the Highest Residence in the World

AGEAN | SERHANT.

A Fair Shot with NIL deals for NCAA Women

Carmichael Lynch Relate | H&R Block

Honoring Senior Athletes at the 2022 National Senior Games: The Humana Game Changers

Coyne Public Relations | Humana

Freezing Out the Competition with iovera°

Coyne Public Relations | Pacira BioSciences Inc.

CeraVe Enlists Dermfluencers and TikTok Titans to Show Consumers How to #CleanseLikeaDerm

Coyne Public Relations | CeraVe

Providing Health for Healthcare Workers – APN x Diffusion

Diffusion PR | APN

Doja introduces Jibble

HARMAN International Industries | JBL

Roll Home in Style

HUNTER | King's Hawaiian

Neuriva Food for Thought

HUNTER | Neuriva

Business-To-Business Group

Marketing Business-to-Business, Crisis Communications & Issue Management, Internal Communications, Investor Relations, Legal Marketing & Communications.

Breaking down Mental Health Barriers – Diffusion x Wysa

Diffusion PR | Wysa

Targeted Marketing Group

Targeted Marketing about Gender & Identity, Targeted Marketing to Gen Z, Targeted Marketing to Baby Boomers, Multicultural Public Relations.

Cause For Alarm

Citizen Relations | Kidde

CÎROC Vodka Celebrates Black Excellence in Sports Media with #CIROCStands Platform During Super Bowl LVII

HUNTER | CÎROC

Good Green Grant Program Multicultural Outreach Campaign

Thought Bubble Communications | Good Green

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Group

SPOTLIGHT: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging, SPOTLIGHT: Mental Health & Wellness, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging in the Workplace, Mental Health & Wellness in the Workplace, The Ally Award.

'The Truth Is' Influencer Campaign

360PR+ | Tommee Tippee

Desegregating the Salon

Red PR | Aveda Arts & Sciences Institutes

Media Relations & Content Marketing Group

Spotlight Categories: Executive Social Media, Video, Blogs or Microsite, Podcasts, Experiential Marketing, Media Relations, Research, Polling & Analytics; The Next Big Tech Thing in Tech.

Ringing in Spring with Ferry-Morse's First Annual Garden Get-Together

360PR+ | Ferry-Morse

WaveCel Revolutionizes Workplace Safety with First-Of-Its-Kind Hard Hat Redesign in 50+ Years

360PR+ | WaveCel, LLC

The One Above All Else: Launching the Highest Residence in the World

AGEAN | SERHANT.

Frigo Cheese Heads Encourages Tweens to Embrace Creative Snacking

Carmichael Lynch Relate | Saputo Dairy USA Frigo Cheese Heads

A Hot Brand In A Small Sector, Chili Piper Makes Its Mark

Crenshaw Communications | Chili Piper

International Delight Launch FRIENDS Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha Creamer

HUNTER | International Delight

You Don't Need Two Kidneys to Climb Mount Kilimanjaro

New York-Presbyterian | New York-Presbyterian

Using Art to Heal

New York-Presbyterian | New York-Presbyterian

15 UNDER 35 CLASS OF 2023

In addition to the Big Apple Awards, the evening will honor this year's class of 15 Under 35 winners. Now in its eighth year, 15 Under 35 is presented by Muck Rack , one of the industry's leading providers of public relations management platforms. In addition to generously sponsoring the program, Muck Rack will host a private cocktail party for the 15 Under 35 Award Class of 2023 recipients. This year's winners include:

Justin Cotton - GCI Health

Monica Earle - Duolingo

Elyse Galloway - Edelman

Lara Highfill - HUNTER

Sarah Jackson - Institute for PR

Corey Lacey - HUNTER

Jennifer Lawrence - The TASC Group

Quintin Maidment - The Bliss Group

Megan Miller - 360PR+

Alexa Nikiforou - Lippe Taylor

Patrice Rajacic - Marino

Jennifer Rosenthal - Grayscale

Christina Sebastiao - Edelman

Kristin Sockett - Curation Communications

Dima Vasilenco - Good Advice

AN INDUSTRY "WHO'S WHO" EVENT ON NOVEMBER 15

Winners of these Big Apple Awards and more will be celebrated at the very special November 15 36th Annual PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards gala. The event will take place at TAO Downtown, bringing together the New York area public relations industry's pioneers, senior-most executives, and emerging talent.

This year's program will focus on Influence, Integrity, and Innovation, recognizing the evolving global business and cultural landscape that has catalyzed PR professionals to positively impact society. The shortlist was selected from 120+ award categories that were carefully reviewed, defined and best represent the work of communications professionals over the last year.

"PRSA-NY has been bringing industry leaders and practitioners together to celebrate innovative achievements for more than three decades," said Fay Shapiro, Senior Director of PRSA-NY's Big Apple Awards. "Yet each year, we continue to be impressed by the influence, integrity and innovation demonstrated in the recognized campaigns and this year is no different."

Individual tickets are now on sale for $525 for PRSA members, $575 for non-members and tables for up to 16 are available starting at $3,150. For more information and to purchase your ticket(s) for the Big Apple Awards, please visit: https://www.prsany.org/page/BigAppleAwards2023 .

2023 SPONSORS

As of today, Big Apple Awards sponsors include 360PR+, BCW, Coyne PR, HUNTER, Muck Rack – exclusive presenter of the 15 Under 35 Awards, Edelman, Hill + Knowlton Strategies, The Museum of Public Relations, PR Newswire – official news service of the Big Apple Awards, PRophet, O'Dwyer's, The Stevens Group, and Truescope. To learn more about Big Apple Awards sponsorship opportunities or to volunteer for the event please contact Fay Shapiro at [email protected].

2023 HONORARY CO-CHAIRS

Industry leaders who will serve as this year's Big Apple Awards Honorary Co-Chairs are:

Renée S. Edelman, Senior Vice President, Edelman

Senior Vice President, Grace Leong , Chief Executive Officer, HUNTER

Chief Executive Officer, Kate Ryan , Managing Director, US, Diffusion PR

, Managing Director, US, Helen Shelton , Global Chief Diversity Officer, FINN Partners

Global Chief Diversity Officer, Patrice Tanaka , Founder & Chief Joy Officer , Joyful Planet

"We're honored to have these remarkable professionals participate as honorary co-chairs of this year's Big Apple Awards, which will add to the energy and prestige of this uniquely New York event," said PRSA-NY President Carmella Glover. "PRSA-NY members and their agencies have been key players in some of the most influential public relations campaigns in recent history, and we are pleased to honor these achievements and look forward to seeing their forward thinking shape the future of the industry too."

ABOUT PRSA-NY

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is one of the longest-established, most substantial, and most influential groups of public relations professionals in the country. Located in the media capital of the world, PRSA-NY offers to its members top-level career development and education, networking, mentoring, and award programs. PRSA-NY serves communications decision-makers at agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and public and private institutions. For more information about PRSA-NY's upcoming events , mentorship program , jobs boards , volunteer opportunities , and membership details , go to prsany.org .

