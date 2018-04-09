PRSM and ITN Productions Partner to Introduce - 'The Retail Store Revolution' Program

MEDFORD, N.Y., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 'The Retail Store Revolution' - In a unique communications partnership, the Professional Retail Store Maintenance Association (PRSM) and ITN Productions produced a news and current affairs-style program investigating the developments, challenges and achievements of the retail facilities management sector within the United States.

'The Retail Store Revolution' program features interviews, news items and sponsored editorial profiles of leaders and key organizations, showcasing the work of facilities managers and partner suppliers such as Professional Retail Services, Inc. (Facilities Services) & Retail Mechanical Services, Inc. (HVAC & Refrigeration) leading this revolution.

'The Retail Store Revolution' will be an in-depth, online program to shine a light on the work done every day by PRSM and its members to uplift customer experiences, support a green environment and strengthen the bottom line for today's retailers. The program features interviews, news items and sponsored editorial profiles of leaders and key organizations, showcasing the work of facilities managers and partner suppliers such as Professional Retail Services, Inc. (Facilities Services) & Retail Mechanical Services, Inc. (HVAC & Refrigeration) leading this revolution. The program will be premiered at the PRSM2018 National Conference, April 9-11 in Nashville, TN.

"Contrary to recent reports, brick & mortar retail is still strong and growing. This is an evolutionary time for store-based retail. Retail facilities managers are in fact revolutionary leaders, helping to create the next generation of shopping environments and service."

- Greg Melia, CAE, Vice President of Program Development for Industry News USA

Preview 'The Retail Store Revolution' Program Here>>

ABOUT: Professional Retail Services, Inc. (Facilities Services), Retail Security Services, Inc. (Security Guards) and Retail Mechanical Services, Inc. (HVAC & Refrigeration) have formed an affiliation to help retail and restaurant facility management clientele, bridge the service gap between the specialized trades by combining trade knowledge and experience. The affiliation allows for quick sharing of information to provide innovative, optimized, and information-driven solutions. All three affiliates will be exhibiting at #PRSM2018 National Conference, April 9-11, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee - Booths #252, #256, #258

ABOUT: Professional Retail Service Maintenance (PRSM) Association is committed to serve retail facilities management professionals and to lead the industry by providing resources, solutions networking and knowledge. URL: https://www.prsm.com

ABOUT: ITN Productions is ITN's dedicated production hub producing creative and commercially valuable content for the corporate, commercial, broadcast and digital sectors. Industry News forms part of this offering and is a communications tool for leading industry bodies and national associations produced in a broadcast news programme format, including interviews, news-style items and sponsored editorial profiles.

URL: www.itnproductions.com

