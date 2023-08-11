PRTY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Party City Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 2, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Party City between November 8, 2022 and June 9, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until October 2, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Party City Holdco Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company affirmatively misrepresented that its capital resources "will be adequate to meet our liquidity needs for at least the next 12 months"; (ii) omitted that there was substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; (iii) downplayed the nature and extent of the Company's then-existing liquidity problems; (iv) omitted that the Company's existing credit facilities were insufficient to satisfy its operational needs and that it was unable to obtain additional loans in the normal course of business; and (v) omitted that there was a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting.

