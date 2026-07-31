Prudent Growth Completes Sale of Carolina Commerce Center in North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC announced the successful $5.5 million sale of Carolina Commerce Center, a 67,000-square-foot multi-tenant flex property located in Goldsboro, North Carolina. The property was acquired by Prudent Growth in 2021 for $4.325 million and sold following a successful five-year ownership period during which the firm enhanced the property's performance and value through active asset management. The disposition reflects Prudent Growth's disciplined investment approach of creating long-term value while strategically recycling capital into new acquisition opportunities.

Carolina Commerce Center

Carolina Commerce Center is a fully leased institutional-quality flex property serving a diverse mix of industrial, medical, office, and service tenants. Constructed in 2001 on approximately 7.9 acres, the property features seven suites occupied by a combination of national and regional businesses, including Ray Murray, Gentiva, Hubbell, AMF Bakery Systems, B&D Integrated Health Services, Kidnetix NC, and Stepping Stones ABA. During Prudent Growth's ownership, the property maintained strong occupancy while providing dependable cash flow and long-term stability.

Strategically located near Interstate 795 and U.S. Highway 70, Carolina Commerce Center benefits from exceptional regional accessibility and proximity to eastern North Carolina's major transportation corridors. The property's large truck court, excess land for outdoor storage or laydown yard opportunities, and modern flex configuration positioned it as an attractive asset for industrial and commercial users alike.

Goldsboro continues to strengthen its position as an important manufacturing and logistics hub in eastern North Carolina. Major employers such as Seymour Johnson Air Force Base and Wayne UNC Health Care provide long-term economic stability, while recent announcements from manufacturers including Prolec-GE and Pelsan Tekstil are expected to bring hundreds of millions of dollars in investment and more than 500 new jobs to the region. Continued public and private investment has further enhanced the area's long-term growth outlook.

"Carolina Commerce Center represented exactly the type of asset we seek to own—well-located, fully leased, and supported by strong market fundamentals," said Tom Hahn, President and CEO of Prudent Growth Partners, LLC. "Through proactive asset management, we successfully executed our investment strategy and are pleased to complete the sale while creating value for our investors. We appreciate the outstanding tenants who contributed to the property's success and look forward to redeploying capital into new acquisition opportunities."

The successful sale of Carolina Commerce Center reflects Prudent Growth's disciplined approach to investing—identifying quality commercial real estate, enhancing asset performance through proactive management, and thoughtfully recycling capital into new opportunities. This transaction demonstrates the firm's commitment to delivering long-term value for investors while maintaining a dynamic portfolio positioned for continued growth.

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment firm focused on acquiring, managing, and enhancing commercial real estate assets across the United States. The firm specializes in open-air retail and neighborhood shopping centers, targeting investments that offer stable cash flow, value-add potential, and long-term appreciation through active asset management.

SOURCE Prudent Growth Partners, LLC