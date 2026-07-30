Prudent Growth Partners Announces Purchase of Comotara Center in Kansas

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a private equity real estate investment firm based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, has completed its $7.9 million acquisition of Comotara Center, a 55,650-square-foot neighborhood retail center located in Wichita, Kansas. The acquisition further expands the firm's portfolio of necessity-based retail properties in strategically located growth markets across the United States.

Comatara Center

Comotara Center is a Dollar Tree-anchored neighborhood retail center located within one of Wichita's premier shopping destinations. Originally constructed in 1985, with an expansion completed in 1987, the property is approximately 93% leased to 13 tenants featuring a diverse mix of restaurants, lifestyle retailers, and neighborhood service providers. In addition to Dollar Tree, the center is home to national and regional tenants including Five Guys, Edward Jones, State Farm, and other established businesses that serve the surrounding community. The property has been well maintained, with no significant deferred maintenance, providing a strong foundation for long-term ownership.

Strategically positioned at the signalized intersection of North Rock Road and East 29th Street North, Comotara Center benefits from visibility to more than 37,000 vehicles per day and convenient access from four separate entrances. The center is shadow-anchored by a high-performing Walmart Supercenter and surrounded by an exceptional concentration of national retailers, including Sam's Club, Trader Joe's, Target, Home Depot, Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Kohl's, Ross, Marshalls, and numerous other destination retailers that make the area one of Wichita's most established retail hubs.

Located in the largest metropolitan area in Kansas, Wichita is home to more than 664,000 residents and serves as the economic center of south-central Kansas. Known as the "Air Capital of the World," the city boasts a diverse economy supported by aerospace manufacturing, healthcare, higher education, and advanced manufacturing, providing a stable employment base and long-term demand for neighborhood retail.

"Comotara Center aligns directly with Prudent Growth's strategy of acquiring stabilized retail assets in high-quality growth markets with embedded upside and strong downside protection," said Tom Hahn, President and CEO of Prudent Growth Partners, LLC. "Its exceptional location, established tenant base, and surrounding retail ecosystem create an outstanding opportunity to enhance long-term value while serving one of Wichita's premier commercial corridors."

The property's combination of strong in-place occupancy, a diverse tenant mix, excellent traffic counts, and below-market leasing opportunities aligns closely with Prudent Growth's investment strategy of acquiring stabilized retail assets with identifiable upside through active management. The acquisition also includes capital reserves dedicated to future leasing initiatives and property improvements, positioning the center for continued income growth over the long term.

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment firm focused on acquiring, managing, and enhancing commercial real estate assets across the United States. The firm specializes in open-air retail and neighborhood shopping centers, targeting investments that offer stable cash flow, value-add potential, and long-term appreciation through active asset management.

SOURCE Prudent Growth Partners, LLC