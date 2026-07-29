Prudent Growth Completes Sale of Granwood Village in Tennessee

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a private equity real estate firm based in Chapel NC, has completed the sale of Granwood Village, a 44,698-square-foot neighborhood retail center located in Old Hickory, Tennessee, within the Nashville metropolitan area for $4.2 million.

Granwood Village

Acquired in 2021 for $3.75 million as part of Prudent Growth's strategy of investing in well-located neighborhood retail centers with long-term growth potential, Granwood Village benefited from active asset management and strong market fundamentals throughout the firm's ownership. The property is situated at the signalized intersection of Granwood Boulevard and Old Hickory Boulevard in the highly desirable Hermitage-Donelson submarket, approximately 15 miles from downtown Nashville.

During Prudent Growth's ownership, the center maintained strong occupancy and continued to serve the surrounding community with a diverse mix of destination-oriented retail, entertainment, and service tenants. Anchored by Urban Air Trampoline & Adventure Park, Granwood Village also features a complementary lineup of local businesses including a yoga studio, nail salon, tailor, insurance agency, and dry cleaner. The property's stable tenant base and long-standing occupancy reflected the strength of both the asset and the surrounding market.

Granwood Village is positioned within one of the Southeast's strongest growth markets, benefiting from Nashville's continued population growth, expanding employment base, and sustained demand for neighborhood retail. The property also enjoys excellent visibility along Old Hickory Boulevard, convenient access to Interstate 40, and proximity to major national retailers, healthcare facilities, and residential communities.

"Granwood Village represented exactly the type of neighborhood retail investment we seek: well-located, necessity- and service-oriented, and supported by exceptional market fundamentals," said Tom Hahn, President and CEO of Prudent Growth Partners, LLC. "Through active ownership and disciplined asset management, we were able to enhance the property's performance while continuing to serve both our tenants and the surrounding community. We're proud of what was accomplished during our ownership and wish the new owner continued success."

The sale reflects Prudent Growth's ongoing strategy of identifying opportunities to create value through thoughtful acquisitions, proactive asset management, and disciplined capital allocation. As the firm continues to recycle capital, it remains focused on acquiring high-quality neighborhood retail centers in growing markets across the country.

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment firm focused on acquiring, managing, and enhancing commercial real estate assets across the United States. The firm specializes in open-air retail and neighborhood shopping centers, targeting investments that offer stable cash flow, value-add potential, and long-term appreciation through active asset management.

SOURCE Prudent Growth Partners, LLC