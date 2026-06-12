Prudent Growth Purchases Scenic Square in Texas

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a private equity real estate firm based in Chapel Hill, NC, has completed the $7.4 million acquisition of Scenic Square, a 28,850-square-foot neighborhood retail center located in Rowlett, Texas, within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Scenic Square

Scenic Square represents a strategic addition to Prudent Growth's growing portfolio of open-air retail assets. Situated at the corner of Lakeview Parkway and Scenic Drive, the property benefits from excellent visibility and accessibility along a major retail corridor with approximately 40,200 vehicles per day. The center is positioned directly across from Tom Thumb and Walmart Neighborhood Market, which collectively generate approximately 1.69 million annual visits, and is adjacent to Baylor Scott & White Lake Pointe Medical Center, placing it within one of Rowlett's primary retail and healthcare corridors.

The property is currently 100% occupied and features a diverse mix of food, medical, retail, and service-oriented tenants that provide essential goods and services to the surrounding community. Notable tenants include Baylor Scott & White Outpatient Rehabilitation, HealthPro Pharmacy & Wellness Center, Eagle Food Beer & Wine, Wanda's Studio, and The Track Bar & Grill. The tenant mix generates consistent daily traffic while providing stable in-place cash flow supported by predominantly triple-net lease structures.

Scenic Square is located within one of the fastest-growing communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. More than 295,000 residents live within a seven-mile radius of the property, with average household incomes of approximately $144,000. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex continues to rank among the nation's strongest economic markets, benefiting from robust population growth, corporate relocation activity, and sustained consumer demand.

In addition to its strong occupancy, Scenic Square offers meaningful opportunities for future value creation. Current average rental rates at the property are approximately 25% below surrounding market rents, creating the potential for long-term income growth through strategic leasing and lease renewals.

"Scenic Square reflects our continued focus on acquiring well-positioned neighborhood retail centers with stable cash flow, strong underlying fundamentals, and meaningful upside through active management," said Tom Hahn, President and CEO of Prudent Growth Partners, LLC.

The property's combination of full occupancy, strong traffic counts, healthcare-oriented tenancy, and below-market rents aligns closely with Prudent Growth's investment strategy of acquiring stabilized retail assets with embedded upside in high-growth markets. Supported by strong demographics and one of the nation's fastest-growing metropolitan areas, Scenic Square offers an attractive blend of current cash flow and future growth potential.

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment firm focused on acquiring, managing, and enhancing commercial real estate assets across the United States. The firm specializes in open-air retail and neighborhood shopping centers, targeting investments that offer stable cash flow, value-add potential, and long-term appreciation through active asset management.

SOURCE Prudent Growth Partners, LLC