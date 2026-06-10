Prudent Growth Purchases Perimeter Oaks Shopping Center in Georgia

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a private equity real estate firm based in Chapel Hill and Charlotte, NC, has completed the $5.3 million acquisition of Perimeter Oaks Shopping Center, a 34,700-square-foot neighborhood retail center located in Valdosta, Georgia.

Perimeter Oaks Shopping Center

Perimeter Oaks Shopping Center represents a strategic addition to Prudent Growth's growing portfolio of open-air retail assets. Constructed in 1990, the property is situated along Inner Perimeter Road within one of Valdosta's primary retail corridors and benefits from strong visibility, convenient access, and proximity to a concentration of national retailers. The center is shadow-anchored by Walmart and is positioned near Publix, Harbor Freight, Winn-Dixie, and numerous other retail destinations that drive consistent consumer traffic throughout the area.

The property is currently 90% leased and features a diversified tenant mix that includes both national and regional retailers such as Sally Beauty, Hibbett Sports, Rainbow, GameStop, Fred Loya Insurance, Royal Buffet, and Petland. This blend of service-oriented, restaurant, and value-focused retail tenants provides stable cash flow while offering opportunities for future leasing and rental rate growth.

Strategically located near the intersection of Inner Perimeter Road and North Oak Street Extension, the center benefits from approximately 40,000 combined vehicles per day and serves a growing trade area supported by strong regional demographics. Valdosta and Lowndes County continue to experience steady population growth and are anchored by major economic drivers including Moody Air Force Base, Valdosta State University, South Georgia Medical Center, and a diverse retail and logistics sector.

"Perimeter Oaks Shopping Center reflects our continued focus on acquiring well-positioned neighborhood retail centers with stable cash flow, strong underlying fundamentals, and meaningful upside through active management," said Tom Hahn, President and CEO of Prudent Growth Partners, LLC.

The center's current occupancy, below-market rental rates, and remaining vacancy provide multiple avenues for value creation. Prudent Growth plans to leverage its vertically integrated platform to enhance leasing, optimize tenant mix, and execute targeted operational improvements designed to support long-term income growth.

The Valdosta market continues to demonstrate attractive retail fundamentals, supported by population growth, a stable employment base, and limited new retail supply. Together, these fundamentals reinforce durable tenant demand and position the asset for long-term income growth and consistent performance.

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment firm focused on acquiring, managing, and enhancing commercial real estate assets across the United States. The firm specializes in open-air retail and neighborhood shopping centers, targeting investments that offer stable cash flow, value-add potential, and long-term appreciation through active asset management.

SOURCE Prudent Growth Partners, LLC