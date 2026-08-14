Prudent Growth Partners Announces $3.7 Million Acquisition of Somerset Shoppes in Montgomery, Alabama

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a private equity real estate investment firm based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, has completed its $3.7 million acquisition of Somerset Shoppes, a 27,250-square-foot neighborhood retail center located in Montgomery, Alabama. The acquisition expands the firm's portfolio of neighborhood retail properties in established markets with strong demographics and opportunities for additional value creation.

Somerset Shoppes

Somerset Shoppes is a well-established neighborhood retail center serving the affluent and growing East Montgomery community. Constructed in 2003, the property is currently 85% leased to nine tenants representing a diverse mix of dining, fitness, personal care, wellness, insurance, and other service-oriented uses. The tenant roster includes established local businesses such as Martha's Place, Latitudes Salon & Spa, Body Serene Nails & Spa, J&T Acupressure, Southern Muscle & Fitness, and others that provide recurring, service-based traffic to the center.

Strategically positioned along Atlanta Highway, one of Montgomery's primary retail corridors, Somerset Shoppes benefits from excellent visibility and approximately 22,436 vehicles per day. The surrounding retail ecosystem includes Walmart, Aldi, Dollar Tree, and numerous other national retailers, providing strong daily-needs traffic and reinforcing the property's position within one of Montgomery's most established commercial corridors.

The surrounding East Montgomery trade area offers particularly attractive demographics, with more than 80,000 residents within five miles and average household incomes exceeding $100,000. East Montgomery is widely regarded as one of the city's most desirable residential areas, supported by established neighborhoods, quality housing, and convenient access to retail, dining, healthcare, and other everyday services.

As Alabama's capital and a major regional employment center, Montgomery benefits from a diverse economy anchored by employers including Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, Baptist Health, and numerous state government agencies. The Montgomery MSA generates more than $24 billion in GDP, while continued economic investment and population growth support long-term demand for neighborhood retail.

"Somerset Shoppes fits squarely within Prudent Growth's strategy of acquiring well-located neighborhood retail properties with strong underlying fundamentals and identifiable opportunities for growth," said Tom Hahn, President and CEO of Prudent Growth Partners, LLC. "The property's location within one of Montgomery's strongest residential and retail submarkets, combined with its service-oriented tenant mix and leasing upside, creates an attractive opportunity to enhance long-term value through active management."

The property's current occupancy provides both stable in-place cash flow and meaningful upside through the strategic lease-up of two vacant end-cap spaces totaling 4,000 square feet. Additional opportunities to grow net operating income through contractual rent increases and bringing rents closer to market further support Prudent Growth's investment strategy of acquiring established retail assets where proactive leasing and management can create long-term value.

About Prudent Growth Partners

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment company based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The firm focuses on acquiring commercial real estate properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions and offer the potential for exceptional returns on invested capital, along with long-term capital appreciation through expert management, strategic leasing, and operational excellence.

SOURCE Prudent Growth Partners, LLC