Prudent Growth Partners Announces Purchase of Amberwood Plaza in Ohio

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a private equity real estate investment firm based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, has completed its $3.55 million acquisition of Amberwood Plaza, a 25,400-square-foot neighborhood retail center located in Ashland, Ohio. The acquisition enhances the firm's portfolio of open-air neighborhood retail properties in strategically located markets across the United States.

Amberwood Plaza

Constructed in 2006, Amberwood Plaza is approximately 94% occupied by 10 tenants and features a mix of food, retail, and service-oriented businesses that serve the everyday needs of the surrounding community. More than 28% of the center has been occupied by the same tenants for over 15 years, providing an established tenant base and stable in-place cash flow. The property also offers opportunities for future income growth through the lease-up of its remaining vacancy and potential rental rate increases over time.

Strategically positioned along East Main Street/U.S. Highway 250 and approximately one mile from Interstate 71, Amberwood Plaza benefits from convenient regional access and a prominent location within one of Ashland's primary retail corridors. The center is shadow-anchored by a Walmart Supercenter and is located near national retailers including ALDI, The Home Depot, and Dollar Tree, helping generate consistent consumer traffic throughout the area.

Ashland is the county seat of Ashland County and is strategically located along Interstate 71 in north-central Ohio, providing convenient access to the Cleveland, Columbus, and Mansfield markets. The area's economy is supported by a mix of education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and service-sector employment. Ashland University, a private comprehensive institution with more than 6,000 students, also contributes to the community's employment base, workforce development, and economic activity. More than 48,000 residents live within a 10-mile radius of Amberwood Plaza, with an average household income of approximately $85,000, providing a solid consumer base for the property's tenants.

"Amberwood Plaza aligns closely with Prudent Growth's strategy of acquiring stabilized retail assets with durable cash flow and identifiable opportunities for long-term value creation," said Tom Hahn, President and CEO of Prudent Growth Partners, LLC. "Its strong location, established tenant relationships, and proximity to Ashland's primary retail destinations make it an attractive addition to our growing portfolio."

The property was acquired with conservative financing and includes dedicated reserves to support future capital improvements, leasing costs, and the center's long-term performance.

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment firm focused on acquiring, managing, and enhancing commercial real estate assets across the United States. The firm specializes in open-air retail and neighborhood shopping centers, targeting investments that offer stable cash flow, value-add potential, and long-term appreciation through active asset management.

SOURCE Prudent Growth Partners, LLC