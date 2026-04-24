Prudent Growth Purchases Eastgate Shopping Center in Ohio

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a private equity real estate firm based in Chapel Hill, NC, has completed the $3.3 million acquisition of Eastgate Shopping Center, a 20,520-square-foot neighborhood retail center located in Batavia, Ohio, within the Cincinnati MSA.

Eastgate Shopping Center, Batavia, OH

Eastgate Shopping Center represents a strategic addition to Prudent Growth's growing portfolio of open-air retail assets. The property is situated along Old State Route 74 with direct access to State Route 32, a major commuter corridor with approximately 70,000 vehicles per day, and benefits from strong visibility and accessibility within a dominant retail and medical corridor.

The center is currently approximately 94% leased and features a diversified mix of service, medical, and necessity-based tenants, including national and regional operators such as State Farm, Farmers Insurance, Merry Maids, and Avis/Budget. The tenant base is supported by long-term leases and NNN structures, providing stable cash flow and expense recoverability.

Positioned at a signalized "main-and-main" intersection, the property is surrounded by a strong concentration of national retailers, including Meijer, Walmart, Kroger, and Sam's Club, and sits directly across from CVS and United Dairy Farmers. These nearby anchors contribute to consistent traffic patterns and reinforce the center's role as a convenient neighborhood retail destination.

The Batavia/Eastgate submarket continues to demonstrate solid fundamentals, with more than 104,000 residents within a five-mile radius and average household incomes approaching $100,000. Ongoing population growth, strong consumer spending, and limited new retail supply support long-term tenant demand and rent growth potential in the area. Together, these fundamentals reinforce durable tenant demand and position the asset for long-term income growth and consistent performance.

"Eastgate Shopping Center reflects our continued focus on acquiring well-positioned neighborhood retail centers with stable cash flow, strong underlying fundamentals, and meaningful upside through active management," said Tom Hahn, President and CEO of Prudent Growth Partners, LLC.

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment firm focused on acquiring, managing, and enhancing commercial real estate assets across the United States. The firm specializes in open-air retail and neighborhood shopping centers, targeting investments that offer stable cash flow, value-add potential, and long-term appreciation through active asset management.

SOURCE Prudent Growth Partners, LLC