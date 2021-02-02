Prudent Pet Partners With Markel Insurance Company

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudent Pet Insurance announced today they have partnered with Markel Insurance Company, a specialty insurance carrier with more than 90 years of experience in a variety of niche insurance markets.

"We are thrilled to have a partner like Markel," said Connor Lind, President, Prudent Pet. "The two groups are aligned in the belief that the true benefit of our program is to help fulfill the promises our customers have made to their pets. Their pets need the best care that they can get, and we have built a program that provides our customers the ability to deliver on that promise. We are clearly steadfast in our commitment to our customers and their pets, but also committed to the continued investment in our technology now and in the future."

The Markel and Prudent Pet partnership provides a platform which integrates a shared commitment to unparalleled service to their customers and the best coverage available for their customers' pets. This commitment is bolstered by the state-of-the-art technology Prudent Pet acquired and developed. This system hopes to provide a seamless product acquisition experience for their customers, but more importantly, the goal of obtaining the quickest and most efficient claim handling process in the market.

"Markel has been underwriting pet insurance since 2007, and we remain committed to the growing pet health insurance segment," said Jeff May, Executive Underwriting Officer, Markel Specialty Personal Lines. "We are excited to partner with Prudent Pet who shares our goal of providing superior customer service and providing best in class technology to support customers for all their pet insurance needs."

With the transition, Prudent Pet customers will enjoy the same great benefits that they had before, plus an array of new benefits including 24/7 vet chat, a new, laser-fast hybrid claims process powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technology and checked by humans for accuracy, perks program, and the same comprehensive coverage for accidents and illnesses that customer have come to know and love.

About PRUDENT PET

Founded in 2018, Prudent Pet Insurance has been offering some of the best and most comprehensive insurance plans for pet parents. They've quickly risen to the top as one of America's most-loved and most comprehensive pet insurance companies offering comprehensive coverage to pets of all breeds and ages. Visit Prudent Pet on the web at prudentpet.com.

About Markel Corporation

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel Corporation on the web at markel.com.

