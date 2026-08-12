Prudential Advisors welcomes Ameriprise advisor to NJ Wealth Partners

Christopher Grella joins Prudential Advisors, continues trajectory of practice growth and enhanced client experience

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudential Advisors, the wealth management arm of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), welcomes Christopher Grella, CFP®, APMA®, CRPC®, CDFA®, a New Jersey-based financial professional with more than 31 years of financial services experience. Responsible for more than $110 million in total client assets at Ameriprise Financial, Grella joins Prudential Advisors through the firm's NJ Wealth Partners, headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

"Chris brings more than 30 years of experience to our team at NJ Wealth Partners," said Rob Nigro, managing director, Prudential Advisors. "He is committed to building long-term, generational relationships through personalized guidance, integrity, and a commitment to helping clients make confident financial decisions. At Prudential Advisors, he will have access to our full array of industry-leading wealth management resources to grow his practice and deliver an exceptional client experience."

Grella began his career as an investment executive at Morgan Stanley Dean Witter. He continued to build his practice over the years at Janney Montgomery Scott and MetLife and as an independent financial advisor. Most recently, Grella was a vice president at Ameriprise Financial. He received his bachelor's degree in marketing and international business from Miami University and his MBA in finance from Rutgers Business School.

"I've built my business on my deeply held values of building confidence, transparency, empathy, and personalized guidance to create lasting relationships and seek better outcomes for clients and their families," said Grella. "Prudential Advisors and NJ Wealth Partners offer the strength, flexibility, and support that allows me to focus on what matters most — serving my clients with distinction and helping them achieve their financial goals."

Prudential Advisors provides an open-architecture platform for experienced financial professionals who are looking to grow their businesses, backed by a well-respected national enterprise with the scale to help them succeed in a competitive marketplace.

"We are thrilled to have Chris onboard," added Nigro. "His philosophy of leading with financial planning strategies and building long-lasting relationships with integrity is core to everything he does and fits perfectly with our culture. We are all excited to work with Chris to help him take his practice to the next level."

ABOUT PRUDENTIAL ADVISORS

Prudential Advisors supports the growth and success of more than 3,000 financial advisors across the country. Backed by local field leaders and dedicated professionals, NJ Wealth Partners empower financial professionals to help clients build, preserve, and transfer wealth through personalized guidance, comprehensive financial planning strategies, and industry-leading financial services solutions. For more information, please visit advisors.prudential.com.

ABOUT PRUDENTIAL

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with approximately $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help make lives better and create financial opportunity for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise, and innovation for over 150 years. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Mike Klein

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© 2026 Prudential Financial, Inc. and its related entities. Prudential, the Prudential logo, and the Rock symbol are service marks of Prudential Financial, Inc. and its related entities, registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.

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SOURCE Prudential Advisors