Prudential Advisors Welcomes J.P. Morgan Advisor to Mid America Financial Group

David Bellamy joins Prudential Advisors with a focus on growing his practice and offering clients enhanced support and investment solutions

NEWARK, N.J., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudential Advisors, the wealth management arm of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), welcomes David Bellamy, a Lexington, Kentucky-based financial advisor with more than 20 years of financial services experience. Responsible for over $140 million in total client assets at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, Bellamy joins Prudential Advisors through the firm's Mid America Financial Group, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

"David is exactly the kind of wealth manager we are looking to attract to our team," said John Begley, managing director, Prudential Advisors.

"Over the years, he has built an impressive practice as a private client advisor, earning the confidence of individuals and families with sophisticated financial needs. At Mid America Financial Group, David will be able to leverage the full breadth of Prudential Advisors' resources to grow his practice and deliver an exceptional, full-service wealth management experience for his clients."

Bellamy attended the University of Kentucky, where he studied economics. He began his financial services career as a licensed relationship banker at JPMorgan Chase before building his practice as a private client advisor at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management.

"Helping individuals and families plan for their financial future is incredibly rewarding," said Bellamy. "My job is to give clients the guidance they need to thrive over the long term. Prudential Advisors offers the freedom, flexibility and resources to support that work. Its entrepreneurial, collaborative culture and growth mindset will help me take my business to the next level as we navigate the evolving wealth management industry."

Prudential Advisors provides an open-architecture platform for experienced financial professionals who are looking to grow their businesses, backed by a well-respected national enterprise with the scale to help them succeed in a competitive marketplace.

"David will benefit from the firm's robust leads program to accelerate his organic growth, while gaining access to top industry technology, productivity-enhancing tools to streamline his workflows and the dedicated resources of our Transition and Onboarding Solutions team to make the process seamless," added Begley.

ABOUT PRUDENTIAL ADVISORS

Prudential Advisors supports the growth and success of more than 3,000 financial advisors across the country, backed by local field leaders and associates in our headquarters. The business enables financial advisors to help their clients build wealth and meet financial goals through personalized advice and comprehensive solutions. For more information, please visit advisors.prudential.com.

ABOUT PRUDENTIAL

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with approximately $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help make lives better and create financial opportunity for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise, and innovation for over 150 years. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

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© 2026 Prudential Financial, Inc. and its related entities. Prudential, the Prudential logo, and the Rock symbol are service marks of Prudential Financial, Inc. and its related entities, registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.

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SOURCE Prudential Advisors