Prudential Advisors welcomes two advisors with over $300M in assets

Keith Loegering and Brian Montalbano join existing teams at Prudential Advisors to leverage greater independence, growth opportunities and enhanced client support.

NEWARK, N.J., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudential Advisors, the retail arm of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), continues to attract successful financial advisors with the addition of Keith Loegering and Brian Montalbano. Loegering has joined the Pacific Financial Group from RBC Wealth Management and will be opening an office in San Rafael, California. Montalbano, a former Synovus Securities advisor, has joined the Greater Florida Financial Group and will open an office in Port Charlotte, Florida. Combined, the two advisors represent more than $300 million in total client assets.

"Building on the momentum we saw last year, we continue to bring well-established, successful advisors to Prudential Advisors," said Patrick Hynes, president of Prudential Advisors. "Keith and Brian were both looking for the high level of service, support and independent flexibility that defines our operating model and culture. Congratulations to Pacific Financial Group and Greater Florida Financial Group on their ongoing expansion that is increasing Prudential Advisors' presence and enabling us to help more people plan for their future."

Keith Loegering

Loegering has been a financial advisor since 1996, joining the Prudential Advisors organization after building successful practices at RBC Wealth Management and Merrill Lynch. Looking for more flexibility to do what is best for clients, Loegering chose Prudential Advisors and Pacific Financial Group for their supported independence model, as well as enhanced technology and investment capabilities.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to have Keith as a partner with our team," said Brendan Snyder, managing director, Pacific Financial Group. "Yes, he runs a great practice, but more importantly, he fits our client-focused culture, and we look forward to working with him and supporting his business growth."

Brian Montalbano

Montalbano has been working in the securities and financial services industry since 1995 and was with Synovus Securities before joining Prudential Advisors. He made the move because he wanted to align with a business practice that enabled him to work more freely with his clients while still providing the necessary support to maintain high service standards. Montalbano also values the well-respected Prudential brand and the field support that can drive the vision he has for the future of his business.

"We are excited to welcome Brian into the Greater Florida Financial Group," said Mark Sears, managing director. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in financial planning, while providing high-end, comprehensive solutions for his clients. We are looking forward to working alongside with Brian and his practice for years to come."

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Prudential Advisors supports the growth and success of more than 3,000 financial advisors across the country, backed by local field leaders and associates in our headquarters. The business enables financial advisors to help their clients build wealth and meet financial goals through personalized advice and comprehensive solutions. For more information, please visit advisors.prudential.com.

ABOUT PRUDENTIAL

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with approximately $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 30, 2025, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help make lives better and create financial opportunity for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise, and innovation for over 150 years. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

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SOURCE Prudential Advisors