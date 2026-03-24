Prudential Advisors' Moira Buckley elected Finseca secretary, set to serve as president in 2028-29

Announcement during Women's History Month underscores Buckley's leadership and Prudential Advisors' commitment to advancing the financial advisory profession

NEWARK, N.J., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudential Advisors, the retail arm of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), today announced that Moira Buckley, Western Territory vice president at Prudential Advisors, has been elected secretary of Finseca, the premier professional community for financial advisors. Buckley will begin a four-year leadership journey that will culminate in her expected term as president in 2028-29. A 33-year veteran of Prudential, Buckley was elected following a competitive nomination process and a formal vote by Finseca's board of directors.

Finseca plays a central role in championing financial security and supporting professionals across the financial services ecosystem. The organization is involved in public policy advocacy and is committed to making holistic financial advice available to all Americans. Through its leadership and member engagement, the organization works to strengthen the profession and amplify its impact nationwide.

As secretary, Buckley begins her progression through the organization's leadership "chairs," a structured succession path that ensures strategic alignment across the group. Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the industry. As firms and policymakers work to make holistic financial advice more accessible to all Americans, her election reflects her long-standing leadership within financial services and Finseca's commitment to advancing holistic financial security across diverse communities.

Buckley currently leads a large network of financial advisors who provide holistic planning and offer financial advice to their clients. With more than three decades of experience in financial services, she has cultivated a reputation internally and externally for her transformative approach to financial advice — one that integrates wealth management, insurance and long-term financial security strategies.

"Serving in Finseca's leadership team is an opportunity to give back and help move the profession forward in ways that ultimately benefit the clients we all serve. This Women's History Month, as I take on this new role, I am committed to broadening participation in the profession — especially by ensuring women are represented and supported in leadership. Through collaboration, intention and sustained effort, I believe we can make substantial progress over the next four years."

According to Marc Cadin, chief executive officer of Finseca, Buckley is expected to drive meaningful progress in the industry's growth and influence across more communities.

"Moira's leadership reflects the very best of our profession. We are proud to see her advance through the chairs and continue her impact on Finseca's future," Cadin said. "She brings a rare ability to unite leaders, elevate the value of holistic financial advice and champion solutions that expand access for more Americans. Her voice and perspective strengthen both our board and the broader industry at a time when leadership matters more than ever."

Prudential Advisors' president, Pat Hynes, highlighted Buckley's impact within its wealth management business and across the industry.

According to Hynes, "Moira exemplifies the highest standards of who we are and what we do — deep expertise, a commitment to excellence in client service and a passion for developing the next generation of advisors. We are incredibly proud to see her recognized at the national level and confident in the impact she will continue to have through Finseca."

ABOUT PRUDENTIAL ADVISORS

Prudential Advisors supports the growth and success of more than 3,000 financial advisors across the country, backed by local field leaders and associates in our headquarters. The business enables financial advisors to help their clients build wealth and meet financial goals through personalized advice and comprehensive solutions. For more information, please visit advisors.prudential.com.

ABOUT PRUDENTIAL

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with approximately $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 30, 2025, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help make lives better and create financial opportunity for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise, and innovation for 150 years. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

ABOUT FINSECA

At Finseca, we know that financial security improves people's lives and protects their livelihoods and future well-being. We are rising to the challenge of increasing financial security for all. Finseca represents the men and women of the financial security profession who dedicate themselves to delivering financial security to their clients every day.

MEDIA CONTACT

Mike Klein

732-742-4032

[email protected]

© 2026 Prudential Financial, Inc. and its related entities. Prudential, the Prudential logo, and the Rock symbol are service marks of Prudential Financial, Inc. and its related entities, registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.

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SOURCE Prudential Advisors