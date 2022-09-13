The Prudential Emerging Visionaries program will recognize students ages 14–18 creating positive change in their communities.

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications open today for Prudential Emerging Visionaries, a program that celebrates young people bringing fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to pressing financial and societal challenges in their communities.

Prudential Financial seeks to honor teens driving progress

"Recognizing young leaders for making their communities stronger and more inclusive is another way Prudential fulfills its purpose of making lives better by solving the financial challenges of our changing world," says Chairman and CEO Charles Lowrey. "Our inaugural class of Emerging Visionaries was truly exceptional, and we're looking forward to honoring more young innovators in 2023."

The program, now in its second year, builds on the legacy and momentum of the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, the country's largest youth recognition program based exclusively on volunteer community service. Between 1995 and 2020, the Spirit awards honored more than 150,000 young people across the United States and internationally. Inspired by the impressive vision of these young leaders, Prudential reimagined the program in 2021 to honor students addressing societal and financial challenges.

In April 2023, 20 students will be awarded for their solutions to social issues, and five for their solutions to financial barriers. Each winner will receive $5,000 plus an all-expenses-paid trip to Prudential's headquarters in Newark, New Jersey. During this event, the five honorees in the financial solutions category will pitch their ideas to Prudential leaders for a chance to receive a grand prize of $15,000.

Winners will also have the opportunity to consult with Prudential leaders about strategies to advance their work, and to participate in a coaching program with employees to refine their projects.

Prudential is collaborating with Ashoka, a leading organization in the social impact sector, to help develop winners' skills through ongoing workshops and online courses. Advisory support is provided by the Financial Health Network, a leading authority on financial health and longtime partner of The Prudential Foundation.

Applications for the program are open now through Nov. 3. Awards are open to students ages 14–18 in the United States. Prudential operates similar programs in other countries where the company has a significant business presence, including Brazil, China, India and Japan.

For more information about Prudential Emerging Visionaries, including how to apply, visit prudential.com/emergingvisionaries.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc. ( NYSE: PRU), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

About Ashoka

Ashoka is the largest global network of leading social entrepreneurs — individuals with new ideas to systemically address the world's biggest challenges and the entrepreneurial skill to transform those ideas into national, regional and global social impact. Over 40 years, Ashoka has supported more than 3,600 social entrepreneurs in 90 countries with solutions addressing society's most pressing issues. Ashoka's vision is a world in which everyone is a changemaker — a society that responds quickly and effectively to challenges, and where everyone has the freedom, confidence and societal support to address any social problem. For more information, visit ashoka.org.

