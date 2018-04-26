The CMS is the national government-run agency that regulates all Medicare and Medicaid programs. The CMS gives all skilled nursing facilities a rating based on a number of different criteria. The components reflective of the overall star rating are as follows: state survey results, quality measures, and nursing staff.

The 5-star rating ranks the skilled nursing facility among the highest in the health care industry. PruittHealth – Brookhaven was also named to the US News and World Report Best Nursing Homes list in 2016-17, and the center is an AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award – Silver Level Winner.

For more information on this world-class center, please call 770-451-0236 to speak with a health care professional or to schedule a tour.

About PruittHealth

Since 1969, PruittHealth has been a family-owned organization committed to the care of patients in our communities. We provide a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing care, home health care, end-of-life hospice care, rehabilitation, and pharmacy/infusion services across the Southeast. Our organization is well known for its holistic model of care, as well as its proactive performance improvement programs, and its continuous commitment to caring and to quality. We serve communities across more than 170 provider locations throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The PruittHealth seamless care network ensures that on any given day, our 24,000 patients are cared for by PruittHealth's 16,000 employed partners. Our highly-trained staff and commitment to providing each patient and their family with the level of care and dignity we would expect for our own loved ones are why PruittHealth has remained a leader in healthcare for more than 45 years. For more information please visit: www.PruittHealth.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pruitthealth--brookhaven-identified-as-overall-5-star-facility-300637732.html

SOURCE PruittHealth