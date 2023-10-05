PruittHealth Acquires Three Health Care Centers

NORCROSS, Ga., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PruittHealth, a family-owned organization for more than 50 years, is expanding its presence in Georgia. The Norcross-based company has acquired three additional skilled nursing centers from Piedmont, two in Augusta, Georgia, and one it already manages in Stockbridge, Georgia, bringing the number of PruittHealth skilled nursing centers across the Southeast to 107.

"We are extremely excited to grow our ability to serve the entire Augusta community," said Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth. "We have built a strong relationship with Piedmont, and this is the next step that will allow us both to better serve the health care needs of Georgia. We are committed to working with them now and in the future to ensure that superior post-acute care is available in our communities."

Patients of all three centers will have access to PruittHealth's continuum of care including home health, palliative care, hospice, and pharmacy and therapy services.

Piedmont Chief Development and Strategy Officer Jack Tillman said the nonprofit system is committed to ensuring long-term and successful operations of nursing homes across Georgia. In particular, he said, Piedmont will continue to focus on these areas in the communities Piedmont serves as it continues to focus on efforts to strengthen its ambulatory and acute-care hospital capabilities.

"After an extensive process and search for the most appropriate new owner and operator for our Skilled Nursing Facilities in Columbia and Richmond counties, it was natural for us to select PruittHealth, an organization we have known and trusted for years, to provide care for patients and our people transitioning to these facilities," said Lily Henson, M.D., CEO of Piedmont's Augusta clinical hub. "We are most impressed with PruittHealth's focus and dedication to providing high-quality skilled nursing services close to home."

"Since 1969, we have strived to provide exceptional and compassionate care to those who need it most," said Pruitt. "We like to say our patients and their loved ones are part of our family and we are thrilled Piedmont is trusting us to welcome their staff and patients into our extended family."

With the transition, each center is taking on a new name with Augusta Extended Care Westwood rebranded as PruittHealth - Evans; Piedmont Augusta Extended Care Kentwood renamed PruittHealth - Richmond; and Laurel Park is now to be called PruittHealth - Laurel Park.



About PruittHealth

A family-owned organization for more than 50 years, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing and senior living care, veteran services, home health care, hospice and palliative care, therapy services, pharmacy and infusion services, and more across the Southeast. The organization's 13,000 employed partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in more than 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit PruittHealth.com.

