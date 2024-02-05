PruittHealth Grows Again With Assisted Living Acquisition in Buckhead

NORCROSS, Ga., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PruittHealth, a family-owned organization for more than 50 years, is expanding its senior living offerings in Georgia with the acquisition of Brighton Gardens of Buckhead. The Norcross-based company is renaming the assisted living community PruittPlace – Buckhead and plans future renovations for the prime Lenox Road location.

PruittPlace - Buckhead
"We are excited to grow our ability to provide more active senior living options, especially here in the metro Atlanta area," said Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth. "Georgia is our home, and we intend to make sure that PruittPlace – Buckhead is a vibrant community and a flagship of exceptional service for seniors." 

The beautiful Buckhead campus features a carefree lifestyle with fine dining, a casual bistro, and personal housekeeping and laundry services. The pet-friendly community also includes lush gardens and relaxing outdoor porches, patios, and a sunroom, as well as activity rooms, social spaces, a library, and a private dining room that can be reserved for family gatherings. PruittPlace – Buckhead has room for 112 residents to call home with a choice of floor plans and suites to appeal to different needs. The center also accommodates short-term rehabilitative care and memory care, providing comfortable and safe surroundings when needed.

"For more than 50 years, we've had the privilege of caring for loved ones," continued Pruitt. "At PruittHealth, family is the centerpiece of everything we do, and we're excited to create lasting relationships with the residents, staff, and families of PruittPlace – Buckhead."

With the addition of PruittPlace – Buckhead, the organization operates 108 senior communities and health care centers in five states.

Connect with PruittPlace – Buckhead to schedule a tour here. For more information about PruittHealth, visit pruitthealth.com.

About PruittHealth

A family-owned organization for more than 50 years, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing and senior living care, veteran services, home health care, hospice and palliative care, therapy services, pharmacy and infusion services, and more across the Southeast. The organization's 13,800 employed partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in locations in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit PruittHealth.com.

