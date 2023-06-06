PruittHealth Partners With the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs to Manage Charlotte Hall Veterans Home

NORCROSS, Ga., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PruittHealth, a family-owned company for more than 50 years, took over the management of Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, effective Tuesday, June 6. PruittHealth has more than two decades of proven experience and success in managing state veteran homes in Georgia and North Carolina. All the veteran homes under PruittHealth management are recipients of The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for meeting the highest safety and quality health care standards, and the organization looks forward to elevating Charlotte Hall Veterans Home to these same high standards of care.

PruittHealth, a family-owned company for more than 50 years, took over the management of Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, effective Tuesday, June 6.

Located in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, Charlotte Hall Veterans Home provides an expansive campus and state-of-the-art accommodations for Maryland veterans. Situated on a sprawling 126-acre property in St. Mary's County, the center offers a 168-bed assisted living program and a 318-bed skilled nursing program. Veterans at the center are provided with services, such as memory care, mental health counseling, various therapies, pharmacy, on-site religious services, and more.

"We are proud to partner with the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs and excited to provide high-quality care to the veterans of Charlotte Hall Veterans Home and their families," said Neil Pruitt, Chairman & CEO of PruittHealth. "It is an honor to serve those who have defended our great nation. We look forward to caring for the veterans of Maryland with the compassion and respect they deserve."

For more information about Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, visit Veterans.Maryland.gov.

For more information about PruittHealth, visit PruittHealth.com.

About PruittHealth

A family-owned organization for more than 50 years, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing and senior living care, veteran services, home health care, hospice and palliative care, therapy services, pharmacy and infusion services, and more across the Southeast. The organization's 13,000 employed partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in more than 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit PruittHealth.com.

SOURCE PruittHealth