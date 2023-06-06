PruittHealth Partners With the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs to Manage Charlotte Hall Veterans Home

News provided by

PruittHealth

06 Jun, 2023, 13:59 ET

NORCROSS, Ga., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PruittHealth, a family-owned company for more than 50 years, took over the management of Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, effective Tuesday, June 6. PruittHealth has more than two decades of proven experience and success in managing state veteran homes in Georgia and North Carolina. All the veteran homes under PruittHealth management are recipients of The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for meeting the highest safety and quality health care standards, and the organization looks forward to elevating Charlotte Hall Veterans Home to these same high standards of care.

Continue Reading
PruittHealth, a family-owned company for more than 50 years, took over the management of Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, effective Tuesday, June 6.
PruittHealth, a family-owned company for more than 50 years, took over the management of Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, effective Tuesday, June 6.

Located in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, Charlotte Hall Veterans Home provides an expansive campus and state-of-the-art accommodations for Maryland veterans. Situated on a sprawling 126-acre property in St. Mary's County, the center offers a 168-bed assisted living program and a 318-bed skilled nursing program. Veterans at the center are provided with services, such as memory care, mental health counseling, various therapies, pharmacy, on-site religious services, and more.

"We are proud to partner with the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs and excited to provide high-quality care to the veterans of Charlotte Hall Veterans Home and their families," said Neil Pruitt, Chairman & CEO of PruittHealth. "It is an honor to serve those who have defended our great nation. We look forward to caring for the veterans of Maryland with the compassion and respect they deserve."

For more information about Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, visit Veterans.Maryland.gov.

For more information about PruittHealth, visit PruittHealth.com.

About PruittHealth
A family-owned organization for more than 50 years, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing and senior living care, veteran services, home health care, hospice and palliative care, therapy services, pharmacy and infusion services, and more across the Southeast. The organization's 13,000 employed partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in more than 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit PruittHealth.com

SOURCE PruittHealth

Also from this source

PruittHealth Acquires Dogwood Forest of Dunwoody Assisted Living Center

Ten PruittHealth Locations Earn U.S. News & World Report's Best Nursing Homes Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.