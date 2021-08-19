Pruritus Therapeutics Market | Analyzing Growth Opportunities in Pharmaceutical Industry | Technavio

Find extensive research with data synthesis and validation on Pruritus Therapeutic Market report.

The COVID-19 impact report on the pruritus therapeutics market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Key Market Participants Analysis

AbbVie Inc.

The company offers an injectable drug that is used to treat adults with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis.

Amgen Inc.

The company offers a prescription medicine approved for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Cipla Inc.

The company offers the ZOFLUT cream that contains fluticasone propionate which has anti-inflammatory, antipruritic, and vasoconstrictive properties.

Pruritus Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Pruritus therapeutic market is segmented as below:

Type

Renal Pruritus



Cholestatic Pruritus



Hematologic Pruritus



Endocrine Pruritus



Oncological Pruritus

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The pruritus therapeutics market is driven by the increasing prevalence of pruritus. In addition, a strong pipeline of expected launches is expected to trigger the pruritus therapeutics market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

