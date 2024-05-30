PRUVN Reveals Study Findings on KA-EX Functional Beverage's Role in Improving Sleep and Recovery Metrics and Easing Hangover Symptoms

These studies confirm KA-EX's enhanced hydration and recovery benefits gaining a significant advantage in functionality and scientific substantiation among functional beverages

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRUVN Research LLC, [PRUVN], a leading research organization validating wellness products and services, is excited to announce compelling results from its latest studies investigating the efficacy of KA-EX, a Switzerland-based functional beverage company, that's launching onto the US market today.

"What you need to do with any formulation is prove it clinically, which is what KA-EX has done." Post this KA-EX supplies thousands of professional athletes and several major sports teams in the US and Europe.

The pilot trial, which incorporated wearable technology and participant-reported outcomes, found the beverage's significant impact on improving recovery metrics such as heart rate variability (HRV), resting heart rate, and overall sleep quality among physically active participants. Plus, a second study investigating its impact on alcohol consumption showed it to ease several symptoms of alcohol-induced hangover effectively.

Francisco Cidral, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of PRUVN™, emphasized the importance of these findings, stating that "from a scientific perspective, the improvements we've observed, including increased deep sleep and heart rate variability as well as decreased resting heart rate are crucial for overall health." He added that "deep sleep is vital for physical recovery and immune function, whereas resting heart rate and HRV are one of the main biometrics used to quantify physiological stress response and resilience. For consumers, this means that a product improving their daytime state can extend its benefits into the night, promoting better sleep quality, which is foundational for both physical and mental health."

In a rapidly expanding functional beverage market projected to reach $306.76 billion by 2029, a significant gap remains in product claims versus scientific substantiation. Many brands on the market promise enhanced hydration, cognitive and physical performance, and recovery but lack the clinical proof to support these claims. Yet the demand amongst athletes and the growing health-conscious community continues to soar for products that holistically improve recovery and performance. PRUVN's rigorous study of KA-EX may not only confirm its effectiveness but also set a precedent for transparency and reliability in the industry.

"Science is key to our credibility," noted Pedro Schmidt, Founder of KA-EX, adding, that "we approached several research organizations, including academic institutions, but nothing was as cost-effective and efficient as PRUVN. PRUVN's team understood our needs and provided the right framework to scientifically validate KA-EX in a way that adds commercial value as well."

PRUVN conducted two real-world intervention trials to investigate both the targeted and broad health implications of KA-EX. The first study focusing on the alleviation of alcohol-induced hangover symptoms utilized a Participant Reporting Outcome (PRO) approach with self-reported surveys and found that KA-EX significantly reduced the severity of all hangover symptoms with a 35% reduction in dehydration and 32% reduction in headaches, according to this study.

The second, a general wellness study, utilized a dual approach incorporating objective biometric data from wearable devices alongside subjective feedback from participant surveys. Findings revealed a 10% reduction in stress based on biometric changes (including improved heart rate variability) and a 6% increase in deep sleep. Plus, participants reported less perceived stress and fatigue. Also, notable was a 4% decrease in resting heart rate with no major lifestyle changes.

In a third, separate study that KA-EX conducted independently with the Swiss National Football Team, the use of its beverage led to a statistically significant 36% decrease in cortisol levels within 48 hours of post-workout. This stress hormone affects muscle growth, sleep, immune system functionality, and overall health, highlighting the importance of KA-EX for both professional athletes and the general public.

"Recovery is one of the cornerstones of our training concept," Yo Murphy, former NFL player said, adding that "we are looking for the best products and testing them thoroughly. KA-EX is the best product for holistic recovery."

KA-EX curated several ingredients in its beverage from amino acids and electrolytes to micronutrients and rare bioactive compounds such as phosphatidylserine and betaine, to target multiple biological processes involved in sleep, stress reduction, and recovery. However, whether those had a positive impact combined wasn't clinically proven until it was put to the test. Functional beverages often use many ingredients that may have individually recognized health benefits but need comprehensive studies to prove their effectiveness when combined in various doses and forms.

Elias Arjan, CEO and Co-Founder of PRUVN, highlighted the complexity of creating effective functional beverages, saying: "While many ingredients may be beneficial on their own, they might compete for the same cellular pathways or even cancel each other out when combined. Maybe the dosage is not high enough, the ingredient is not in a bioavailable form, or it doesn't survive in the gut environment the way it needs to. So, in the end, what you need to do with any formulation is prove it clinically, which is what KA-EX has done."

KA-EX is making its debut in the US today, launching exclusively at Earthbar in California, and will be available on Amazon and on www.ka-ex.com .

About PRUVN Research LLC

PRUVN™ is a pioneering company dedicated to transforming the wellness and longevity industry by providing a service for brands to validate their products through rigorous scientific evaluation. PRUVN's mission is to empower consumers to make evidence-based decisions about their health and well-being. PRUVN is currently recruiting for studies that are open to the general public to join. Click here to participate in one of the upcoming PRUVN studies . For more information on PRUVN, please visit www.pruvn.io and follow the company's LinkedIn page for the latest news and updates.

About KA-EX

KA-EX is the only sports recovery product proven to significantly improve stress hormone levels within 48 hours of training, making it indispensable for all athletes. Recently, this Switzerland-based company received the "Innovator of the Year" award from Global Health & Pharma (GHP) and was recognized as one of the "Top Hottest European Startups" by StartupCity. KA-EX supplies several thousand professional athletes, including all major teams in Switzerland (YB, FC Zürich, FC Basel, Servette Geneve, GC), German Bundesliga-Clubs (Union Berlin, Holstein-Kiel), Paris Saint-Germain, TUDOR Pro Cycling, and sports teams and athletes in Asia and the USA. It is one of the best-selling dietary supplements in Switzerland. For more information and product details, visit www.ka-ex.com .

