PūrWell Disrupts the Sleep Industry with PūrSlēp, a Custom Formulated CBD Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PūrWell, a company focused on providing pure, natural hemp oil products that promote general health and wellness, introduces PūrSlēp, a game changer in the sleep industry. In addition to PūrWell's many other hemp derived CBD products such as tinctures, capsules, lotions, salves and pet tinctures, PūrSlēp provides a groundbreaking, proprietary blend of holistic supplements in this night-time cannabinoid formula.

Organically grown and harvested in Colorado using sustainable and responsible farming techniques, PūrSlēp contains oil extracted from plants that is rich in beneficial cannabinoids, such as CBD, CBN, and CBG. Each batch is lab tested for purity and potency to ensure proper, consistent dosage.

"Insomnia is the most common specific sleep disorder, with short term issues reported by about 30 percent of American adults and chronic insomnia by 10 percent, according to the American Sleep Association," said PūrWell CEO Jon Fedele. "With so many products on the market to help with sleep, PūrSlēp stands out as a revolutionary, organic and effective CBD product that can alleviate this epidemic."

As trusted sources of health-related information, physicians and sleep specialists can introduce CBD products to their patients. It is also available to the public online at purwell.com. Benefits of PūrSlēp for health professionals and the public include full-spectrum hemp CBD products rather than CBD isolate, specialty formulations for specific conditions, complimentary product samples for patients and free training and support for staff.

In April 2019, PūrWell's CBD was awarded gold in the New Product Pavilion Providers' Choice Awards at Medtrade Spring for its proprietary line of organic, all natural hemp oil products, led by PūrSlēp. The winners were determined by attendee votes submitted at the conference.

"PūrSlēp is a highly reputable option that physicians and sleep specialists can introduce to their patients who prefer a natural alternative to taking sleeping pills," said PūrWell Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing Nick DiFrancesco. "At PūrWell, we believe wellness is the conscious and evolving process of achieving full potential ― physically, mentally, spiritually, and environmentally."

PūrSlēp products include PūrSlēp 1500mg CBD Oil Tincture ($169.99 –1-oz. bottle), and the PūrSlēp 1-Night Sample Pack ($11.99). Ingredients include 50mg whole plant hemp oil (per 1ml serving), GABA, hops flower extract, valerian root, chamomile flower extract, l-tryptophan, melatonin, MCT oil and organic essential oil. PūrSlēp is vegan, sugar free, gluten free, and alcohol free, and it contains no artificial colors or flavors.

PūrSlēp is sold online at www.purwell.com and at select physician's offices, pharmacies, and medical equipment retailer locations.

About PūrWell

PūrWell is a company focused on providing pure, natural hemp oil products that promote general health and wellness. Its proprietary formulations are designed specifically for the health care marketplace. Its team of health care professionals and personal care experts have crafted the finest products containing full-spectrum, cannabinoid rich hemp oil that delivers powerful whole plant relief. PūrWell strongly believes in taking care of the planet, which is why all of its products come from organically grown hemp using sustainable farming techniques. For additional information, visit purwell.com.

