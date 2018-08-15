PRX and PRI Announce Transformational Public Media Merger

The combined organization is poised to increase the reach and influence of one of the most far-ranging content portfolios in public media by prioritizing signature shows, training new talent, and building state-of-the-art technology and will reach an audience of more than 28.5 million each month across broadcast and web and have 56 million monthly podcast downloads.

Kerri Hoffman, CEO of PRX, will become CEO of the new organization. Alisa Miller, CEO of PRI, will elevate to executive chair of the new organization's board of directors during its first year.

"We believe strong media is anchored in trusted journalism, strengthened by new voices and amplified by innovative technology," said Hoffman. "This merger intensifies our focus on helping creative producers and institutions build audience and grow revenue."

"Our field – for all its excellence and success, and the passion of its core constituencies – must respond to a profoundly changing marketplace to meet the heightened needs of the public," said Miller. "By approaching PRX, PRI opened the door to the promise of joining together. Working with our stations, producers and partners, we can ensure that public media is a vibrant source of inspiration, fact, and empathy, especially in these complex times."

Fueling the combined organization will be a $10 million commitment from Boston's WGBH, the preeminent public broadcaster and largest producer of PBS content for TV and web. The funds will be directed to new content development, including enhancements to PRI's The World®, the creation of an audio production studio, and to open new PRX Podcast Garages beyond the flagship Boston location.

"Our support of this bold merger extends WGBH's commitment to a strong public media system and as a champion of creative collaborations and content production," said WGBH CEO Jon Abbott. "Both PRI and PRX are innovators, and we know that together they will have a transformative impact at a time when there is tremendous hunger for new ideas and approaches in media."

The new company will continue to produce award-winning news, investigative and entertainment programming including PRI's The World®, The Takeaway, Reveal, and Studio 360; operate public radio's largest distribution marketplace, offering thousands of shows including This American Life, The Moth Radio Hour and On Being with Krista Tippett; and support some of the best podcasts in the world, including Radiotopia's 99% Invisible and Criminal, Science of Happiness from PRI, and other fan favorites. It also will continue to bolster training programs for producers, support RadioPublic, a company focused on driving podcast listener discovery, engagement and revenue for creators, and develop proprietary ad technology for podcasts. The new company will be headquartered in Boston, with offices in Minneapolis and New York.

The new company will be an independent organization and will report to a board of directors that combines the PRI and PRX boards. WGBH CEO Jon Abbott will have a board seat. WGBH and PRI have co-produced content, including PRI's The World®, for two decades, and WGBH has partnered with PRX to expand its work in podcasting. This merger extends a strategic partnership with WGBH aimed at innovation and growth. Erik Langner of Public Media Company will facilitate and finalize the merger in the fall of 2018. For more information visit www.prx.org and www.pri.org.

About PRI:



PRI is building a more informed, empathetic, and connected world by creating and curating multi-platform content, empowering people to enrich their lives and the world. PRI's award-winning content reaches more than 20 million people each month through over 900 public radio stations in the U.S. and PRI.org, and millions more through podcasts and online. PRI produces PRI's The World®, The Takeaway (a co-production with WNYC), and Studio 360®, and in-depth reporting on topics including gender equity (Across Women's Lives), international security (Seeking Security), and American identity and immigrant life (GlobalNation). It represents producers of great audio, including Live Wire and CBC programs in the U.S.

About PRX:



PRX is a leading media company, shaping the future of audio by connecting talented producers with their most engaged, supportive audiences. PRX builds technology and creates cutting-edge content that reaches millions of listeners worldwide. The company was named one of Fast Company's 'Ten Most Innovative Companies in Media' in both 2015 and 2017. PRX is a founding member of Matter Ventures, a media accelerator program, and RadioPublic, a company driving podcast listener discovery, engagement and revenue for creators. Radiotopia is PRX's curated network of cutting-edge podcasts, anchored by 99% Invisible from Roman Mars.

About WGBH



WGBH Boston is America's preeminent public broadcaster and the largest producer of PBS content for TV and the Web, including Frontline, Nova, American Experience, Masterpiece, Antiques Roadshow, Arthur and more than a dozen other prime-time, lifestyle, and children's series. WGBH also is a major supplier of programming for public radio, and co-producer with Public Radio International (PRI) of The World. As a leader in educational multimedia for the classroom, WGBH supplies content to PBS LearningMedia, a national broadband service for teachers and students. WGBH also is a pioneer in technologies and services that make media accessible to those with hearing or visual impairments. WGBH has been recognized with hundreds of honors, including Emmys, Peabodys, duPont-Columbia Awards and Oscars. More info at www.wgbh.org .

