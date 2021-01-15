PRYME's Workflow Ecosystem Selects Acuant to Deliver Identity Verification Systems

PRYME with Acuant conducts instant identity verification, watchlist searches for age verification, AML/KYC and more. Tweet this

Merydyan chose to partner with Acuant because they are a proven leader in identity verification. Acuant securely builds, analyzes, and verifies digital identities, associating an individual's known associations providing access to over 30 third-party data sources via one API - all in real time. Additionally, Acuant provides identity document and biometric authentication with liveness tests to truly verify if the person transacting is who they say they are. A perfect match for PRYME workflows to enable complete, seamless workflows.

"Merydyan's top priority is our clients' success, and Acuant understands our needs for secure automation, with the ability to scale. They listened and delivered a product that exceeded our expectations and met our customer needs. With this partnership any commercial or tribal gaming entity, sports wagering / gaming companies can utilize PRYME with Acuant to conduct instant watchlist searching for terrorists, money launderers for AML/KYC, fraud protection purposes to authenticate an ID – this includes facial recognition match," said Debra Chase-Mosley, the COO/Vice President of Client Development at Merydyan. Acuant's cutting edge technology will be incorporated to close the loop on workflows with identity validation, list searching, facial recognition, and overall KYC/AML compliance requirements.

Together PRYME with Acuant helps your business gain efficiencies and accountability through complete paperless workflow processes. Securely share information across your organization and with your vendors, employees, and clients. Eliminate disparate systems and consolidate with the PRYME ecosystem, save money and become more profitable.

