Pryon Named to the 2021 CB Insights List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

RALEIGH, N.C., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pryon, a venture focused on enterprise knowledge, has been named to CB Insights' AI 100, a ranking of the most promising private AI companies in the world. Pryon's natural language processing (NLP) platform uses AI to automatically read, organize, and retrieve data. Pryon delivers a content and knowledge management experience that bridges existing systems of record to a future where information is centralized, componentized, and tagged for use in agile development and no-code solutions. This allows enterprises to close innovation gaps with deep search, question-answering, and virtual assistant use cases that service the demands of customers, partners, and employees.

"Pryon is proud to be named to the CB Insights AI 100," said Igor Jablokov, CEO of Pryon. "Our team achieved a significant breakthrough automating knowledge pipelines from unstructured sources to workflow endpoints, so the most relevant information is instantly available wherever it's needed. This centralization of knowledge is only possible with an advanced AI that accurately and continuously processes data to retrieve a precise solution from billions of possibilities. Pryon fuses and orchestrates information from existing applications and storage so teams can leverage AI to solve numerous challenges across a modern enterprise."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 from a pool of over 6,000 companies based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

"This is the fifth year CB Insights has recognized the most promising private artificial intelligence companies with the AI 100, and this is one of the most global groups we've ever seen," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal.

About Pryon

Pryon is the leading AI-as-a-Service platform for content and knowledge management. We close knowledge gaps to improve employee productivity and enhance customer experiences. Companies such as Georgia-Pacific use Pryon to improve health and safety outcomes, eliminate compliance incidents, streamline employee onboarding, and upgrade all aspects of customer service and support. For more information, please visit www.pryon.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Pryon.

SOURCE Pryon, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pryon.com

