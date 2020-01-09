Pryor Cashman Elects Five New Partners and Elevates Six to Counsel

"We are exceptionally proud of this outstanding group of attorneys – many of whom are homegrown – for providing exemplary service to our valued clients, and for making significant contributions to our firm," said Pryor Cashman Managing Partner Ronald H. Shechtman. "We are excited to see what the future holds for this group and look forward to their continued successes at Pryor Cashman."

Partners:

Eric Dowell (Litigation; Investment Management) handles a wide range of high-stakes civil and criminal matters. His clients include investment managers of leading global hedge funds and private equity firms, as well as individuals, domestic and international corporations of all sizes, real estate developers, and nonprofits, among others. He also represents clients in regulatory investigations and in an advisory capacity.

Robert Lamonica (Banking + Finance; Corporate) represents private equity and strategic buyers of small to mid-cap private companies, as well as investors and founders, in the sales of their enterprises. He also advises banks on mergers and acquisitions, regulatory matters and enforcement actions in the financial services industry.

Kyle Miller (Banking + Finance; Corporate) works on numerous matters focused on banking, securities and general corporate law. With experience in a wide variety of financing transactions, he represents borrowers and lenders in secured and unsecured loan transactions, public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities.

Elizabeth Warner (Family Law; Private Client) represents families and individuals in a variety of situations, including prenuptial negotiations and agreements, divorce proceedings, custody matters and settlement negotiations. She has considerable experience in valuations of business interests, advanced degrees and licenses and complex financial assets.

Philippe Zylberg (Intellectual Property) frequently counsels brand owners to secure and enforce their IP rights around the world, focusing on trademark rights and the protection of domestic and international portfolios. He often represents clients in Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) proceedings.

Counsel:

Benjamin Akley (Litigation; Media + Entertainment), based in the firm's Los Angeles office, works on complex entertainment and commercial disputes on behalf of both plaintiffs and defendants. He has extensive experience representing high-profile celebrity, entertainment, media, sports and fashion industry clients.

LaKeisha Caton (Labor + Employment) focuses her practice on employment-related matters. She has experience representing both management and high-level executives in labor and employment disputes related to a wide range of issues that arise throughout the employment relationship.

Francesca Djerejian (Corporate; Hotel + Hospitality) advises public and private companies in mergers and acquisitions, financings, commercial transactions, complex restructurings, corporate governance and general corporate and transactional matters.

Marion Harris (Litigation; Investment Management) represents individuals as well as private and multinational public companies on a broad range of commercial and securities matters. He frequently helps hedge funds and other clients navigate regulatory investigations, criminal prosecutions and arbitration proceedings.

Jamice Oxley (Media + Entertainment), based in the firm's Los Angeles office, provides strategic counsel to writers, directors, producers, recording artists, content creators, production companies, music publishers, domestic and international brands, digital media companies, and film and television studios, among others.

Ari Tran (Real Estate) concentrates his practice on real estate transactions, including acquisitions and sales of real property, commercial leasing and real estate financings in New York City and across the country. He also resolves real estate development, land use and zoning issues.

SOURCE Pryor Cashman

Related Links

http://www.pryorcashman.com

