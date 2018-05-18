Pryor Learning Solutions Designated 2018 Content Development Top 20 Watch List Company By Training Industry, Inc.

"Following selection as Best of Show at DemoFest 2018 for our newest microlearning content, we're encouraged to be selected as a Top 20 Watch List Company for Content Development from Training Industry. Today's online learning space is crowded and quality content is the key to encourage engagement and drive retention. We're grateful for acknowledgement from Training Industry and eLearning Guild recognizing Pryor's innovation, creativity and leadership in content development," states Murray.­­­­­­­

Pryor Learning Solutions was selected as a Top 20 Content Development Company to Watch by Training Industry based upon the following criteria:

Industry visibility, innovation and impact

Capability to develop and deliver multiple types of content

Company size and growth potential

Depth and breadth of subject matter expertise

Quality of clients

Geographic Reach

"The organizations selected for this year's Content Development Watch List are emerging providers who demonstrate capabilities to provide quality custom programs for companies in a wide array of industries… These companies should be considered for any opportunity that demands innovation to provide engaging courses," said Danielle Draewell, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry, Inc. spotlights the latest news, articles, case studies and best practices within the training industry and publishes annual Top 20 and Watch List reports covering many sectors of interest to the corporate training function.

About Pryor Learning Solutions

Since Fred Pryor pioneered the one-day seminar in 1970, Pryor has helped more than 11 million people reach their career goals by offering comprehensive, affordable and convenient business, compliance and safety training. What began with Fred's drive to make learning accessible, efficient and economical through the founding of Fred Pryor Seminars, expanded with the acquisition of CareerTrack and has continued to grow Pryor into an industry leader offering competitive training and learning content for every industry and sector through Pryor Learning Solutions.

Rebecca Murray, 913.967.8808

rmurray@pryor.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pryor-learning-solutions-designated-2018-content-development-top-20-watch-list-company-by-training-industry-inc-300650987.html

SOURCE Pryor Learning Solutions

