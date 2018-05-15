Pryor Learning Solutions Designated As Best Of Show, DemoFest 2018 By Learning Solutions Conference & Expo, eLearning Guild

MISSION, Kan., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pryor Learning Solutions recognized as Best of Show with co-presenter Diane Elkins of Artisan E-Learning at DemoFest 2018 by Learning Solutions Conference & Expo from eLearning Guild, announces Rebecca Murray, marketing communications supervisor for Pryor Learning Solutions.
"We're thrilled to have been selected as Best of Show at DemoFest 2018, along with Diane Elkins of Artisan E-Learning. Both Pryor Learning Solutions and Artisan E-Learning partnered to create thirty unique and informative microlearning modules in thirty days. To receive an award derived from votes by training industry leaders and peers spotlights each company's innovation and commitment to quality content development.
At the end of the thirty days, we knew we were successful when we launched the modules for testing. Learners were explaining how they were 'addicted' to the game based challenges—repeating the games again and again in search of more knowledge and a perfect score. These courses do exemplify the best in online learning today—easy, fun and informative. At Pryor, we stress that learning should never be boring," states Murray.
eLearning Guild is the oldest and most trusted source of information, networking, and community for eLearning professionals. This year at Learning Solutions Conference & Expo, dozens of conference participants showed off their unique learning projects at DemoFest, offering their fellow attendees the opportunity to see a wide variety of solutions to common learning challenges and sharing information about the tools, technologies, and processes used to build them.
About Pryor Learning Solutions
Since Fred Pryor pioneered the one-day seminar in 1970, Pryor has helped more than 11 million people reach their career goals by offering comprehensive, affordable and convenient business, compliance and safety training. What began with Fred's drive to make learning accessible, efficient and economical through the founding of Fred Pryor Seminars, expanded with the acquisition of CareerTrack and has continued to grow Pryor into an industry leader offering competitive training and learning content for every industry and sector through Pryor Learning Solutions.
Rebecca Murray, 913.967.8808
rmurray@pryor.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pryor-learning-solutions-designated-as-best-of-show-demofest-2018-by-learning-solutions-conference--expo-elearning-guild-300649055.html
SOURCE Pryor Learning Solutions
Share this article