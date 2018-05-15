Pryor Learning Solutions Designated As Best Of Show, DemoFest 2018 By Learning Solutions Conference & Expo, eLearning Guild

MISSION, Kan., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pryor Learning Solutions recognized as Best of Show with co-presenter Diane Elkins of Artisan E-Learning at DemoFest 2018 by Learning Solutions Conference & Expo from eLearning Guild, announces Rebecca Murray, marketing communications supervisor for Pryor Learning Solutions.

"We're thrilled to have been selected as Best of Show at DemoFest 2018, along with Diane Elkins of Artisan E-Learning. Both Pryor Learning Solutions and Artisan E-Learning partnered to create thirty unique and informative microlearning modules in thirty days. To receive an award derived from votes by training industry leaders and peers spotlights each company's innovation and commitment to quality content development.

At the end of the thirty days, we knew we were successful when we launched the modules for testing. Learners were explaining how they were 'addicted' to the game based challenges—repeating the games again and again in search of more knowledge and a perfect score. These courses do exemplify the best in online learning today—easy, fun and informative. At Pryor, we stress that learning should never be boring," states Murray.­­­­­­­