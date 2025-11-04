Prysm Talent Agency Expands with Dedicated PR Division

Detroit Agency Offers Full-Service Artist Development Model with New Tulsa Office

DETROIT , Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry where over 100,000 new songs are uploaded to streaming platforms daily, independent artists increasingly need more than just talent to break through—they need strategy. Today, Prysm Talent Agency announced the launch of a dedicated PR division that integrates booking and publicity services, offering independent artists the kind of coordinated campaign strategy that has historically been reserved for major-label rosters.

The Detroit agency has tapped music industry veteran Gerry Westby to lead the new division, which marks Prysm's expansion into Tulsa and positions it among a select group of firms offering fully integrated representation. Westby brings over two decades of experience in artist development, event production, and strategic communications.

The Tulsa-based division extends Prysm's reach beyond its Detroit and Los Angeles operations, creating a third regional hub that serves global artists while strengthening the agency's presence in the Southern market. The team offers a full suite of services including press release creation and distribution, media outreach, social media strategy, brand positioning, interview coordination, and custom content creation—all designed to work seamlessly alongside existing managers, labels, and creative teams.

"Strategic PR has become essential for artists at every career stage," says Colton Anderson, CEO and Founder of Prysm Talent Agency. "Whether you're releasing your first single or planning a major tour, artists need coordinated support to reach the right audiences at the right time. We are bringing those services in-house, so artists have immediate access to the tools they need."

The expansion addresses a long-standing industry challenge: when booking, publicity, and management operate separately, campaigns can become disjointed, and opportunities slip away. By uniting these disciplines under one roof, Prysm streamlines communication and ensures every aspect of an artist's career works in sync—from press rollout to touring strategy. The move empowers artists to maintain momentum, strengthen narratives across platforms, and build lasting relationships with fans and media alike.

"Every artist knows this moment," Westby says. "You've built something real—streams are growing, fans are showing up—but the next level feels out of reach because you're managing five jobs with no one connecting them. Having a unified team changes everything. When all the pieces connect, momentum stops being something you chase and starts building on itself."

The music industry invested $8.1 billion in A&R and marketing in 2024 according to IFPI data—resources that have historically flowed almost exclusively to major-label rosters. Even as streaming revenue surpassed $20 billion and concert attendance hit record highs in 2024, independent artists still face the same challenge: accessing coordinated infrastructure that turns regional buzz into national momentum.

By bridging the gap between agency infrastructure and independent creativity, Prysm aims to set a new precedent for how artist services can function—nimble, transparent, and growth-driven. The initiative marks a step toward a more equitable music ecosystem, where artists of any scale can access high-level strategy without sacrificing creative control.

About Prysm Talent Agency

Founded in 2019 by CEO Colton Anderson, Prysm Talent Agency represents a diverse roster of international artists. Based in Detroit with operations in Los Angeles and Tulsa, the agency is dedicated to empowering artists through strategic career partnerships and authentic representation in today's evolving music landscape.

