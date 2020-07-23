Prysmian Group Selects inRiver as Global PIM Solution

CHICAGO and MILAN and MALMÖ, Sweden, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- inRiver, a leading provider of product information management (PIM) solutions that help businesses sell more products, today announced that Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry confirmed selection of inRiver as their global PIM solution for their Energy market. Prysmian Group serves over 50 countries, 106 plants, almost 30,000 employees, and generates over 11 billion Euros in revenue annually.

Although many markets and global organizations slowed investments and expansion due to the pandemic, Prysmian Group was agile and well prepared to quickly shift to accommodate remote work. They continue their growth by investing in technology that helps them achieve scale and enhance performance for their organization and business users.

"To help implement the digital strategy Prysmian Group needed, we expanded our three year partnership with inRiver," said Stefano Brandinali, Chief Digital Officer, Prysmian Group. "The need to meet changing customer requirements across geographies in our global world is significant. Accurate and engaging product information has become a must-have to succeed in B2B market today. inRiver proved to be the best solution to help us reach our goals of scalability and performance with a strong, comprehensive solution that will grow with us."

Prysmian will use inRiver to first onboard 18 countries across Europe and then, expand globally. Key areas of focus for inRiver include:

Scalability: The flexible data model will enable Prysmian Group to leverage inRiver as they continue to grow across regions with ease including language, localization, currency, channel, or other product content requirements.

Performance: The speed and responsiveness of inRiver for Excel imports, exports, and PDF creation will help Prysmian Group increase efficiency and time-to-market to deliver the best product experience.

Functionality: The ability to automate tasks in inRiver increases user productivity, onboarding of data, and reduces the risk of manual errors for optimal results.

"The Prysmian Group is a world-class organization that sets the bar extremely high for performance and product experience," said Thomas Zanzinger, CEO inRiver. "We are proud to be a part of their digital strategy and look forward to helping them deliver a completely frictionless path to purchase across all channels and geographies for their customers."

To learn more about how inRiver helps customers scale globally and drive revenue, visit the site here.

About inRiver



inRiver helps organizations sell more products online via better product information. Its product information management (PIM) solution enables better customer experiences for branded manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and retailers to sell their products and solutions across any channel or marketplace quickly and easily. inRiver helps businesses increase revenues, customer satisfaction, and brand equity for over 1,500 brands and 500 customers globally. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, inRiver has offices in Chicago and Amsterdam, and is a Microsoft Gold-Certified Partner. For more information, visit www.inriver.com.

About Prysmian Group



Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cables and systems industry. With 140 years' experience, sales of over €11 billion, almost 30,000 employees in over 50 countries and 106 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how.

Prysmian specialise in underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, special cables for applications in many different industries, and medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group is the world's largest provider of cutting-edge cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems.

Prysmian is committed to environmental responsibility in its production processes, the protection of the global environment, and the responsible management of relations with the local communities in which it works. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

