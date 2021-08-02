Prysmian Group's Digital Transformation Continues with inriver

Prysmian Group began their digital transformation journey several years ago in anticipation of evolving digital landscape and adoption of digital commerce. To prepare their organization to scale and meet customer, partner, and industry needs, they invested in inriver's product information management solution. This foresight proved significant as the team was able to continue to scale to new geographies and meet demand even during the pandemic.

"With inriver, we can now apply best practices to our product data to drive our business."

"Digitalisation is at the core of Prysmian's DNA, and PIM is one of the key pillars to meet our customers' demands and needs for unique, usable product information to run their e-commerce sites efficiently" stated Rob van Veen, SVP Energy & Infrastructure at Prysmian Group. "Our digital journey will now continue, supporting more and more the transformation from customer centricity to customer proximity'.

Integrating the PIM solution in the Group's IT landscape will continue to deliver a more structured and harmonized way to showcase product information across channels and lines of business. Inriver is already live in 20 countries across different business units within the organization with expansions planned for 2022.

"Prysmian Group has shown how having a customer-centric digital strategy truly transforms an organization," said Thomas Zanzinger, CEO, inriver. "Their commitment to growth, scalability, and excellence is evident in all they do. We are thrilled to be their partner in this digital transformation journey."

One of the most powerful ways that Prysmian is using inriver today is by starting to embed sustainability data in their PIM (ie the new Eco Cable label). This helps increase the transparency around sustainability and eco-practices that customers demand, and meets Prysmian's commitment to sustainability.

"Thanks to the PIM, we have now a single source and a single platform that collects all our product information, allowing us to talk the same business language," said Stefano Brandinali, Chief Digital and Information Officer at Prysmian Group. "With inriver, we can now apply best practices to our product data to drive our business."

