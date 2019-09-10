Prysmian Moves Forward With the Construction of the New Cable-laying Vessel

MILAN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, takes a step forward in the construction of its new cutting-edge cable-laying vessel. Strictly in accordance with the timeline, basic design phase has been substantially completed, detail engineering is well in progress, steel cutting started in May 2019 and keel laying work kicked off last week at Vard's state-of-the-art shipyards (part of Fincantieri Group).

Named Leonardo da Vinci, in tribute to the famous Italian genius, inventor, engineer, globally recognised as the leading artist and intellectual of the Italian Renaissance, the new vessel will be operational by 2Q 2021. With an investment in excess of €170 million, this strategic asset will reinforce Prysmian's project execution capability and its one-stop-shop solution provider approach.

"The acquisition of €700 million Viking Link contract confirms Prysmian's undisputed market leadership and allows us to pursue opportunities in the submarine cable market, in particular in offshore wind farm sector. Leonardo da Vinci will be the most advanced cable layer in the market and it will dramatically improve the Group's project execution capabilities and ability to support our customers, TSOs and Utilities, in matching the increasing need for upgrading power grids to support the energy transition," stated Hakan Ozmen, EVP Projects, Prysmian Group.

The new vessel will be presented at the WindEurope Offshore Conference & Exhibition (Copenhagen, November 2019).

Advanced key features like: length of approximately 170 m; breadth of about 34 m; deep water installation capabilities for depths of more than 3,000 m; maximum speed above 14 knots; 2 carousels of 7,000 and 10,000 tons, which ensure the highest carousel capacity in the market, enabling a reduced transportation time from the factory to the site, thus improving overall project efficiency; two independent laying lines; state-of-the-art DP3 positioning and seakeeping systems; specifically designed engine and propulsion set up will ensure a reduced environmental footprint.

With three of the world's most advanced cable-laying vessels in its existing fleet — Giulio Verne, Cable Enterprise and Ulisse — and the widest range burial equipment, this new strategic asset will consolidate the Group's leadership in the submarine cables and systems business.

