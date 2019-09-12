Prytany Announces FEC Technology to Guarantee Every Candidate can Fundraise on the App

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prytany, the groundbreaking political fundraising app, today announced new technology that automatically integrates and updates candidate information from the Federal Election Committee (FEC) into the Prytany platform.

The integration pre-populates political candidates' information based on the newest FEC filings and records. As a result, Prytany includes the most up-to-date candidate profile information.

"We're excited to provide yet another feature that leverages the best technology has to offer for the benefit of our democracy," said Chris Tavlarides, a Prytany co-founder. "This cutting-edge technology increases interconnectability so that everyone has the most relevant information – whether they are a candidate or constituent."

This new capability follows the release of Candidate TV on Prytany, which allows for candidates to engage directly with constituents via live video content. Open-FEC capability is just the latest offering from Prytany, which revolutionizes fundraising and voter engagement by ensuring accountability from our elected officials, facilitating discussion among like-minded groups and individuals, and serving as a call to action for both candidates and constituents.

"Democracy at its best is allowing for an abundance of ideas to flourish from as many voices as possible. That's how voters can get engaged and support the candidates that best represent their views," said Tavlarides. "Open-FEC interconnectability allows for lesser-known candidates to share their ideas and reach the people that matter the most."

Launched in June 2019, Prytany is the cheapest, fastest, and most secure fundraising application of its kind. It's free to join as a user and the fees for candidates are the lowest of any processor.

