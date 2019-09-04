Prytany Announces New Broadcasting Capabilities

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prytany, the new nonpartisan political fundraising and issue networking platform, announced today the release of Candidate TV on Prytany, a streaming broadcast service available within the Prytany app.

In addition to providing a means to directly connect verified constituents with candidates, Prytany now offers a single destination for all candidates with a valid FEC number to directly engage the electorate with their own live video content and provides a single destination for the constituents to hear directly from their candidates.

Every video is authenticated by the candidates. No filters. No fakes. No spins. No edits. And, no limits to the length of the message. Just the candidates, the constituents, and the issues. The Candidate TV on Prytany service is free to stream by the candidates and their campaigns, and free to view by the constituents.

"Through Candidate TV on Prytany candidates can make their own news, creating a channel for candidates to talk directly and unfiltered to voters and constituents in an otherwise crowded media environment," said Chris Tavlarides, a Prytany co-founder. "Candidate TV on Prytany allows a candidate to reach anybody whenever and wherever straight from his or her phone while also providing real time donate now functionality through the Prytany app."

Prytany has partnered with Kiswe Mobile, a leader in cloud-based video production and mobile experience technology. Kiswe's video production solutions will enable Candidate TV on Prytany to host live streams from every politician that intends to communicate directly with their constituents using video. In addition, each candidate may elect to leverage Kiswe's value-added cloud-based broadcast production services (CloudCast) to help them transform their video into a broadcast-quality production with interactive graphics, live engagement with the audience including polls and digital town halls, and virtual-remote debates between the candidates. Kiswe's CloudCast helps candidates shift from "web-cam" streams to professional "broadcast-quality" streams that interact with audiences without the expense of hiring traditional studios, control rooms, and production trucks. Kiswe Mobile's cloud production suite is turnkey and can be digitally produced from anywhere in the world, which enables the candidates to engage their constituents no matter where they are on the campaign trail.

"Today's political environment demands a direct communication channel between the candidates and the electorate. Text-based communications like Twitter continue to be important, but live video offers the most authentic and compelling way to engage a community. We are thrilled to put live broadcast video capabilities in the hands of the candidates and help Prytany aggregate these critical conversations into a centralized platform," said Mike Schabel, CEO of Kiswe Mobile.

This is just the latest offering from Prytany that facilitates direct engagement between candidates, elected officials, and voters on the issues that matter the most. Conversations and ideas can hold elected officials accountable and encourage greater participation amongst constituents across the political spectrum.

