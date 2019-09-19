Prytany Announces Proprietary Social Security Feature

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prytany, a new nonpartisan political fundraising and issue networking platform, today announced its highly secure interface feature with the Social Security Administration to ensure transparency and protect users.

Through the Prytany feature, when a user on the platform makes a significant contribution to a candidate or elected official, a two-factor ID authentication is triggered, a process that requires verification of the individual's Social Security number and name. This information then integrates with what's on file with the Social Security Administration to verify a valid Social Security number is a match to the name on a user's profile. The two-factor I.D. authentication helps eliminate fake accounts, bots, and foreign intervention in our electoral process.

"Our verification capabilities allow us to know that our users are actually who they say they are," said Royal Kastens, a co-founder of Prytany. "At a time when citizens are becoming increasingly concerned about the transparency of money in politics, Prytany is able to provide users with a platform for truthful engagement in the democratic process."

Prytany's proprietary feature does not sell or allow access to this information to any third parties. As the least expensive and fastest fundraising platform for both the candidate and the citizen, Prytany promises little obstacles to using the app and trusting the other members on it.

Prytany previously announced its open-FEC (Federal Election Committee) capabilities, which allow users to access the latest FEC filings of candidates for federal office. Technology that integrates with the FEC and the Social Security Administration is the latest example of how Prytany is revolutionizing fundraising and voter engagement and increasing confidence among everyone participating in the election process.

"When it comes to connecting candidates with citizens, security is a non-negotiable," Kastens added. "Thanks to features like Social Security verification and FEC technology, Prytany offers a level of security unlike no other platform. This couldn't be more important heading into 2020."

Along with integration with the FEC and the Social Security Administration, Prytany also announced the launch of Candidate TV on Prytany, a streaming broadcast service for candidates to speak directly with constituents within the Prytany app.

