Pryzm Receives FedRAMP® High Authorization

AI-powered cloud platform for federal capture and acquisition now cleared to manage sensitive data for government contractors and federal agencies

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pryzm , the AI operating system for federal capture and acquisition, has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) High authorization. This milestone clears Pryzm for use across government contractors and federal agencies handling sensitive mission and procurement data, meeting the government's highest standards for security, confidentiality, and data integrity. Notably, this authorization enables federal contractors to now manage certain Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) in Pryzm.

FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. It enables federal organizations to transition from outdated legacy systems to secure cloud-based solutions. FedRAMP High is the program's most rigorous authorization, accounting for the government's most sensitive unclassified data.

"AI has transformed the private sector, but its full potential has remained unrealized across government contractors and federal agencies, due to the challenges of handling such sensitive, mission-critical data," said Justin Deckert, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer at Pryzm. "Now, with FedRAMP High, Pryzm can securely connect sensitive data across systems, making true end-to-end procurement automation possible for the first time."

Urgency Meets Readiness

Pryzm's FedRAMP authorization comes as the U.S. Government works to modernize its acquisition system, a transformation that will redefine how military departments and combatant commands plan, budget, and procure critical technologies. The overhaul places new emphasis on speed, flexibility, and accountability across every stage of the acquisition process.

Under this new framework, commercial-off-the-shelf and industry-innovated solutions—those already proven in the private sector—will take precedence in vendor selection. However, to participate effectively, vendors must also meet stringent federal standards for data security and compliance when handling sensitive, mission-critical information.

Now authorized at FedRAMP High level while meeting requirements for the DoW/DoD Impact Level 5 (IL5) baseline, Pryzm provides the secure digital infrastructure needed to support industry's engagement with the Department and to empower broader Federal Civilian agencies in modernizing their acquisition lifecycles. These designations uniquely position Pryzm to enable this shift and to deliver secure, compliant, and scalable solutions for the Government's most critical missions.

For more information about Pryzm and its FedRAMP High authorization, visit the FedRAMP Marketplace .

To see how Pryzm can support your company's business development efforts in government, email us at [email protected] . To see how Pryzm can support your agency's acquisition and portfolio management, email us at [email protected] .

About Pryzm

Pryzm is the AI operating system for federal capture and acquisition. Built by alumni of Palantir and Lockheed Martin and designed for both commercial and federal users, Pryzm is trusted across the National Security ecosystem to unify market intelligence, relationship insights, and real-time program awareness into a single, actionable view. The company is committed to ensuring the United States and its allies can rapidly field technology to the missions that matter most. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., with offices in Arlington, Va. Learn more at www.pryzm.io .

SOURCE Pryzm Dynamics Inc.