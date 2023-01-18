PS Academy Arizona Announces Second Year for Their JV Boys Basketball Team

GILBERT, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PS Academy Arizona, located in Gilbert, Arizona, is a private K-12 school for students with autism and other exceptionalities. PS students are grouped by ability and their programs are customized to meet each student's needs. Their commitment to families is to "See Past the Label, Focus on the Able." This is the second year they have had their JV Boys Basketball team compete against their typical peers in both charter and public schools.

Bulldogs won! Game day!

"These kids play their hearts out and we could not be prouder of them! Go Bulldogs!" said Kathy Britton, Director of Operations and Admissions.

Students may qualify for free tuition through the Arizona Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA). PS Academy can walk parents through funding options (98% of their students have their tuition fully paid for.)

The prevalence of autism is growing exponentially, especially in Arizona. One out of every 44 children is diagnosed with autism. As the numbers increase so does the demand for specialty schools like PS Academy Arizona.

About PS Academy Arizona

PS Academy was founded in 2008 to offer children with autism and other exceptionalities a comprehensive program from kindergarten through 12th grade. PS Academy uses innovative teaching techniques, working cooperatively with students and parents to set and achieve goals that focus on academic, social, and emotional development along with the acquisition of daily living skills. Students participate in electives and clubs like Rock Band, Student Council, Girl Power, Musical Theater, Camping, Sign Language, and Rocketry. For more information, visit www.psacademyarizona.com

