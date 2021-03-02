PS Academy Arizona Introduces the First Statewide Virtual Program of Its Kind for K-12 Students With Autism or Other Exceptionalities

GILBERT, Ariz., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PS Academy Arizona, located in Gilbert, Arizona, is a private K-12 school for students with autism and other exceptionalities. PS students are grouped by ability and their programs are customized to meet each student's needs. Their commitment to families is to "See Past the Label, Focus on the Able.

Location shouldn't be a barrier to ensuring your student's needs are being met!

Throughout the past several years, PS Academy has heard from parents in Arizona that there isn't a private school for their student with autism located near them. The common thread is their student is struggling in public school. With that in mind, PS Academy developed an innovative statewide virtual program called Campus Connect. With the help of the advanced technology, SWIVL, they are able to bring the classroom to your home.

Many virtual learning programs are primarily focused on automated lessons, reading, and online tests and quizzes – and less emphasis on live interaction with teachers and peers. At PS Academy, they're doing it differently. Each student will connect to the campus virtually, attending all classes "with" on-campus students. They can be online side-by-side with their peers and teachers, attending classes and interacting LIVE with the classroom 100% of the time.

Students may qualify for free tuition through the Arizona Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA). PS Academy can walk parents through funding options (98% of their students have their tuition fully paid for.)

The prevalence of autism is growing exponentially, especially in Arizona. One out of every 64 children is diagnosed with autism. As the numbers increase so does the demand for specialty schools like PS Academy Arizona.

For more information or to schedule a media interview, contact Mary Beth Mayer at [email protected] or 480-490-1166 (mobile).

About PS Academy Arizona

PS Academy was founded in 2008 to offer children with autism and other exceptionalities a comprehensive program from kindergarten through 12th grade. PS Academy uses innovative teaching techniques, working cooperatively with students and parents to set and achieve goals that focus on academic, social, and emotional development along with the acquisition of daily living skills. Students participate in electives and clubs like Rock Band, Student Council, Girl Power, Theater, Cake Decorating, Sign Language, and Rocketry. For more information, visit www.psacademyarizona.com

SOURCE PS Academy Arizona

Related Links

http://www.psacademyarizona.com

